Iran: Trump doesn’t want war ahead of 2020 vote
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that he doesn’t believe the U.S. will pursue war with his country, because it will harm President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.
Rouhani said that Trump knows that war with Iran will “ruin” his chances of winning the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
The Iranian leader added that war would be harmful to U.S. interests and those of its regional allies, as well as Iran.
“I think the Americans aren’t after war since they know what harm it could do them,” said Rouhani in a news conference.
Assad’s forces advance in rebel-held Aleppo
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian troops have made significant advances against the last rebel held enclaves in the country’s northwest, state media said on Sunday, consolidating the government’s hold over the key Aleppo province.
The Syrian government advance also appeared to put the provincial capital of Aleppo out of the firing range of opposition groups for the first time in years, another sign of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s growing control of the area.
The armed opposition had been driven out of Aleppo city’s eastern quarters in late 2016, which they controlled for years while battling government forces who were in charge in the western part. However, rebel groups had continued to harry government forces from outside the city with mortar rounds.
State news agency SANA reported 30 villages and towns around the city in the western Aleppo countryside were captured on Sunday.
Bodies recovered of men killed in Colo. avalanche
VAIL, Colo. — Searchers have recovered the bodies of two Colorado men who died after being caught in a weekend avalanche in central Colorado, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported Sunday.
Three men were riding snowbikes Saturday afternoon when they were caught in the slide about 10 miles north of Vail. One man was able to dig himself out and called for help at about 4:45 p.m, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said.
The other men were carried into a gully at the bottom of a drainage area, avalanche debris piled up deeply and they were fully buried, the Avalanche Information Center said in a statement.
Hunter Schleper of Vail told KCNC-TV that he and his friends dug for five hours trying to find the victims. Schleper posted on Facebook that they located the riders under 20 feet of snow. But Vail Mountain Rescue told them to stop their efforts Saturday evening because of low visibility and avalanche danger.
Ring lost in Maine found in Finland 47 years later
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 has been found in a forest in Finland.
Debra McKenna, 63, lost the ring in Portland when she was a student at Morse High School, the Bangor Daily News reported. She said the ring was largely forgotten until a sheet metal worker found it under 8 inches of soil in a Finnish forest 47 years later.
The ring belonged to McKenna’s late husband Shawn, whom she dated throughout high school and college. The couple was married for 40 years until Shawn died in 2017 after a six-year battle with cancer. Shawn gave McKenna the ring before he left for college, and she accidentally left it in a department store.
McKenna said she cried when the ring arrived in the mail at her Brunswick home last week.
“It’s very touching in this world of negativity, to have decent people step forward and make an effort.” McKenna said. “There are good people in the world, and we need more of them.”
U.N.: Yemen foes agree on major prisoner trade
CAIRO — Yemen’s warring sides have agreed to implement a long-delayed and major prisoner swap, the United Nations said on Sunday, in a sign that talks to end the disastrous war between the country’s internationally recognized government and its Houthi rebels could be making progress.
It would be the “first official large-scale” exchange of its kind since the beginning of the conflict in the Arab World’s poorest country, according to the U.N.
The prisoner swap deal was seen as a breakthrough during 2018 peace talks in Sweden. The Houthis and the internationally recognized government agreed then to several confidence-building measures, including a cease-fire in the strategic port city of Hodeida.
Implementation of the tentative peace plan stumbled amid ongoing military offensives and a deep-seated distrust between the two sides.