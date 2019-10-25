Trump’s company exploring sale of landmark Washington hotel
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s company said Friday it is exploring the sale of its landmark Washington hotel after nearly three years of ethics complaints and lawsuits accusing him of trying to profit off the presidency.
The Trump Organization says it will consider offers to buy out the 60-year lease on the Trump International Hotel, which since opening in late 2016 has become a magnet for lobbyists and diplomats looking to gain favor with the administration.
“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel and therefore we may be willing to sell,” said Eric Trump, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization. “Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options.”
The opulent, 263-room hotel built in the Old Post Office down the street from the White House has hosted parties thrown by diplomats from the Philippines, Kuwait and other countries, and has been among Trump’s biggest money makers. It is at the center of two lawsuits accusing the president of violating the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, which bars presidents from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments.
According to Trump’s most recent financial disclosure, the hotel took in $41 million in revenue last year, up less than half a million dollars from the previous year.
Tropical storm heads to Gulf coast as rain douses Southeast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Storms with heavy rains doused the drought-parched South on Friday, prompting alerts for floods and tornadoes as two new tropical storms formed offshore, including one in the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center said Olga, located in the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana, would contribute to rainfall that could total 10 inches in spots by Sunday. Neither it nor Pablo, far out in the Atlantic, was expected to reach hurricane strength.
The National Weather Service said a cold front moving into the South would collide with Olga to produce rain and possibly worse through much of the weekend.
Parts of coastal Louisiana could receive as much as 10 inches of rain Friday and Saturday, forecasters said, and 4 inches was possible across a wide section of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
Rainfall totals up to 2 inches were possible from east Texas to Georgia and as far north as Kentucky, the service said. Olga had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was centered about 260 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday afternoon.
Masses of Chileans jam capital in protest against government
SANTIAGO, Chile — Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched peacefully in Chile’s capital Friday, intensifying pressure on a government struggling to contain deadly unrest over economic hardship.
The huge throng surged toward a central plaza as participants blew whistles, banged pots and pans and carried Chilean flags and posters demanding change. The diverse crowd included students, workers, parents and their children.
“All of Chile is marching here,” Santiago Mayor Karla Rubilar said, adding that there was hope as well as sadness among the demonstrators.
The official crowd estimate was 1 million, the mayor said.
“After what we saw in the streets of Santiago today, it’s hard to imagine a way forward that does not involve” the resignation of President Sebastián Piñera and new elections, said Jenny Pribble, associate professor of political science at the University of Richmond in the United States.
Piñera acknowledged the huge turnout of Chileans, saying they marched peacefully to deliver a call for a fairer and more supportive country.
“We’ve all heard the message. We’ve all changed,” he tweeted Friday night.
Venezuelans buy gas with cigarettes to battle inflation
CARACAS, Venezuela — Motorists in socialist Venezuela have long enjoyed the world’s cheapest gasoline, with fuel so heavily subsidized that a full tank these days costs a tiny fraction of a U.S. penny. But the economy is in such shambles that drivers are now paying for fill-ups with a little food, a candy bar or just a cigarette.
Bartering at the pump has taken off as hyperinflation makes Venezuela’s paper currency, the bolivar, hard to find and renders some denominations all but worthless, so that nobody will accept them.
Without cash in their wallets, drivers often hand gas station attendants a bag of rice, cooking oil or whatever is within reach.
“You can pay with a cigarette,” said Orlando Molina, filling up his subcompact Ford Ka in Caracas. “Heck, it’s no secret to anyone that it goes for nothing.”
Gas is so dirt-cheap that station attendants don’t even know the price. Empty-handed drivers get waved through, paying nothing at all.
This barter system, while perhaps the envy of cash-strapped drivers outside the country, is just another symptom of bedlam in Venezuela.
The South American nation of roughly 30 million people is gripped by a deepening political and economic crisis. People live with a nagging feeling that anything from violent street protests to a massive power failure could throw their lives into chaos at any moment.