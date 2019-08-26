Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 624 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON WASHINGTON AR IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG CREEK DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OKMULGEE OSAGE OTTAWA PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, CLAREMORE, FAYETTEVILLE, GROVE, JAY, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, PRYOR, ROGERS, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VINITA, AND WAGONER.