S. Korea says N. Korea has fired unidentified projectiles
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Wednesday fired several unidentified projectiles off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, less than a week after the North launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of U.N. resolutions.
Observers say the launches were aimed at ramping up pressure on the United States to make concessions as the two countries are struggling to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the latest launches were done from the North’s Hodo peninsula on the east coast, a regular weapons launch site.
Congo officials say 2nd Ebola case confirmed in city of Goma
KINSHASA, Congo — Officials in Congo on Tuesday said a second Ebola case had been confirmed in Goma, the city of more than 2 million people whose first confirmed case in this yearlong outbreak was reported earlier this month.
There appeared to be no link between the man’s case and the previous one in Goma, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, a local Ebola response coordinator, told reporters. He is now isolated at an Ebola treatment center.
Goma is on Congo’s heavily traveled border with Rwanda and has an international airport. Days after the first Goma case was announced, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak a rare global emergency.
This has become the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, with more than 1,700 people killed.
Sheriff: Wisconsin gunman may have imitated Closs kidnapping
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A Wisconsin man killed three of his family members before blasting his way into the home of a stranger he had been harassing through text messages and killing her, authorities said Tuesday, speculating that he may have been trying to imitate last year’s home invasion and abduction of teenager Jayme Closs.
Ritchie German Jr., 33, shot his mother, brother and 8-year-old nephew at their home in Lafayette, likely on or before Saturday morning, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said at a news conference. On Sunday night, he drove about 10 miles to the Lake Hallie home of 24-year-old Laile Vang, blasted his way inside with a shotgun, and shot and wounded her parents before killing her. He then killed himself in the home, where several others were hiding, the sheriff said.
German left his car running outside of the Vangs’ home and had items in it — including handcuffs and a loaded handgun clip — that led investigators to believe he could have been planning to imitate last October’s deadly home invasion and abduction of Jayme from her family’s home just 40 miles away, the sheriff said. In both cases, the attackers used guns to blast their way into the homes.
Opponent of nation’s public lands is picked to oversee them
WASHINGTON — An ardent critic of the federal government who has argued for selling off almost all public lands has been named the Trump administration’s top steward over nearly a quarter-million federally controlled acres, raising new questions about the administration’s intentions for vast Western ranges and other lands roamed by hunters, hikers and wildlife.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Monday signed an order making Wyoming native William Perry Pendley acting head of the Bureau of Land Management. The bureau’s holdings are sweeping, with nearly one out of every 10 acres nationally, and 30% of minerals, under its dominion.
Pendley, a former midlevel Interior appointee in the Reagan administration, for decades has championed ranchers and others in standoffs with the federal government over grazing and other uses of public lands. He has written books accusing federal authorities and environmental advocates of “tyranny” and “waging war on the West.” He argued in a 2016 National Review article that the “Founding Fathers intended all lands owned by the federal government to be sold.”