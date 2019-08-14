Lawmaker: Rapes, incest helped fill world
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Steve King on Wednesday defended his call for a ban on all abortions by questioning whether “there would be any population of the world left” if not for births due to rape and incest.
Speaking before a conservative group in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, the Iowa congressman reviewed legislation he has sought that would outlaw abortions without exceptions for rape and incest. King justified the lack of exceptions by questioning how many people would be alive if not for rapes and incest.
“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King asked, according to The Des Moines Register, which covered the event. “Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”
He added: “It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother.”
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ couple plead not guilty
ATLANTA — Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley pleaded not guilty Wednesday to tax evasion and other federal charges that their lawyers said stemmed from false allegations made by a former employee.
The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars entered the pleas during their initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Atlanta. The judge agreed to release them on $100,000 unsecured bond, which means they don’t have to pay anything unless they fail to show up for court dates.
The judge ordered them to surrender their passports and said they’re not allowed to travel outside of parts of Georgia and Tennessee without letting their probation officers know where they will be. Their lawyers had asked for travel permission so they can continue filming.
A 12-count federal indictment filed Tuesday accuses the Chrisleys of tax evasion, conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud.
Texas governor forms new anti-terrorism unit
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is adding manpower to gang investigations surrounding white nationalist groups in the wake of the El Paso shooting that left 22 people dead.
Abbott said Wednesday that Texas will also create a new domestic terrorism unit to help “root out the extremist ideologies that fuel hatred and violence in our state.”
Authorities say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius confessed to the Aug. 3 shooting at a Walmart and told investigators that he targeted Mexicans during the attack. He’s also suspected of posting a racist, anti-immigrant screed online before opening fire in the Texas border city.
Federal prosecutors have said they’re weighing hate-crime charges against Crusius.
Report: Canada PM Trudeau violated ethics
TORONTO — Canada’s ethics commissioner said Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau improperly pressured a former attorney general to halt the criminal prosecution of a company, a development that could imperil his re-election chances.
The report comes just before the official start of campaigning for the Oct. 21 general election and it threatens to re-inflame a scandal that rocked the government earlier this year, causing a drop in poll ratings that had since abated.
Ethics commissioner Mario Dion said Trudeau’s attempts to influence the then attorney general and justice minister, Jody Wilson-Raybould, were contrary to the constitutional principle of prosecutorial independence.