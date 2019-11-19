GateHouse, Gannett join, become largest U.S. newspaper chain
NEW YORK — GateHouse closed its $1.1 billion takeover of USA Today publisher Gannett, becoming the country’s largest newspaper company by far and pledging significant cost cuts at a time when print publications are in precipitous decline.
The merger brings together about 260 daily papers, including the Arizona Republic, the Providence Journal and the Austin American-Statesman, as well as hundreds of weeklies.
In an interview with The Associated Press, executives of the combined company, which will keep the Gannett name, acknowledged there will be layoffs -- the company has committed to cutting $300 million in annual costs.
Current Gannett CEO Paul Bascobert said front-line reporters are “the last place we want to touch” when it comes to job cuts. He cited “duplication of management” and potential excess costs in financial, printing and advertising divisions as opportunities to reduce costs, and said the company will further centralize editing and newspaper and web design functions.
Police: White teen girl aimed to attack black Georgia church
ATLANTA — A white 16-year-old girl is accused of plotting to attack a mostly black church in a north Georgia city, where police say she planned to kill worshippers because of their race.
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church has a predominantly black congregation, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement Tuesday.
The plot came to light when Gainesville High School students told administrators the 16-year-old had a notebook with detailed plans to kill worshippers at the church, Parrish said.
House passes short-term spending measure as talks falter
WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term spending bill Tuesday that would keep federal agencies running for another month in hopes the additional time will help negotiators wrap up more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.
The bill would avert a Thanksgiving government shutdown but opens the door to a possible shutdown just before Christmas.
The 231-192 vote sent the measure to the Senate, which is on track to pass the legislation in time to meet a midnight Thursday deadline. President Donald Trump has indicated he will sign it.
Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after 9 years
STOCKHOLM — Sweden on Tuesday dropped its investigation into an alleged rape by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in prison in Britain, because too much time has elapsed since the accusation was made over nine years ago.
Assange, who is battling an extradition attempt by the U.S. so he can face spying charges related to his WikiLeaks work, has always denied the allegations made against him during a visit to Stockholm in August 2010.
“Nine years have gone,” Swedish prosecutor Eve-Marie Persson said. “Time is a player in this. The oral evidence has weakened as time has passed.”
Though the victim "submitted a credible and reliable version of events," Persson said “the memory fades for natural reasons.”
