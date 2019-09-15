Boris Johnson likens himself to the Hulk in Brexit fight
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has compared himself to the Hulk in a newspaper interview emphasizing his determination to take Britain out of the European Union next month.
Johnson faces considerable legal and political hurdles but told the Mail on Sunday he will meet the Oct. 31 deadline no matter what.
"The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets," he told the widely read tabloid, invoking the comic book and film character known for formidable but destructive strength.
Johnson remains defiant even though Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension to the deadline if no deal is reached by mid-October. He has also lost his working majority in Parliament and been told by Scotland's highest court that his decision to suspend Parliament was illegal.
Legal showdown looms over House subpoena to intel director
WASHINGTON — The acting director of national intelligence is refusing to comply with a subpoena to turn over a whistleblower complaint , setting up a legal showdown this week between the Trump administration and a House committee.
The House Intelligence Committee chairman tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that intelligence chief Joseph Maguire declined to release the complaint because he was instructed not to by a "higher authority" since it involves privileged communications.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff says no intelligence director has ever refused to turn over a whistleblower complaint to Congress.
Schiff says the committee will "do everything necessary" to get the complaint.
Serbian police intervene to protect gay pride parade
BELGRADE, Serbia — Police in Serbia briefly clashed with far-right supporters who tried to prevent a gay pride parade attended by the country's openly gay prime minister on Sunday.
Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and her partner joined several hundred activists in the annual march through downtown Belgrade. The center of the capital was sealed off by police during the event.
Hours before the march, around 150 far-right supporters gathered in protest. Some held Orthodox Christian banners and crosses and sang religious songs, and some were dressed as Orthodox monks.
At least five protesters were taken away by police after they refused to move from the route of the march that ended without any major incident.
Police: No sign that Duluth synagogue fire was hate crime
DULUTH, Minn. — A fire that destroyed a historic synagogue in northeastern Minnesota doesn't appear to have been a hate crime, authorities said Sunday in discussing the arrest of a suspect.
Matthew James Amiot, 36, of Duluth, was arrested Friday in the fire last week at the Adas Israel Congregation in downtown Duluth, the city's police chief, Mike Tusken, said at a news conference.
Tusken said he has no reason to believe the fire was a hate crime, although the investigation is ongoing. Police are recommending that prosecutors charge Amiot, who has no permanent address, with first-degree arson. A criminal complaint is expected to be filed mid-week, he said.
The blaze started in a shed outside the synagogue and spread into the building early Monday, fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said. No accelerants were found.
