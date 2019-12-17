U.S. opposes lifting key North Korea sanctions
UNITED NATIONS — The United States said Tuesday that it opposes a draft resolution proposed by China and Russia that would terminate U.N. sanctions on key North Korean exports, calling the measure “premature” at a time when Pyongyang is threatening to conduct “an escalated provocation” and is refusing to meet with U.S. officials to discuss denuclearization.
The U.S. State Department said President Donald Trump “remains committed to making progress toward commitments” he made with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 on transforming relations between the two countries, building lasting peace and ensuring complete denuclearization.
A State Department statement said the U.S. remains committed to diplomacy to make progress toward these goals, but it “cannot do this alone.”
The draft resolution circulated to U.N. Security Council members Monday night would terminate sanctions on North Korean exports including textiles, seafood and statues with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population.
It would also lift a ban on North Koreans working overseas and terminate a decision to repatriate all those earning income abroad by Dec. 22.
Fed suit seeks to stop Wisconsin voter purge
MADISON, Wis. — The fight over purging more than 200,000 voters registered in Wisconsin moved to federal court on Tuesday, with a new attempt to block the move in the narrowly divided swing state that’s key to President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin filed the new lawsuit, which seeks to circumvent a state court’s ruling in favor of conservatives to do the purge. The new lawsuit asking federal courts to stop the deactivation of voters came hours after the state Department of Justice filed an appeal of the original state court ruling ordering the purge.
The case is being closely watched as the affected voters come from more heavily Democratic parts of the state. Democrats fear forcing them to re-register creates a burden and could negatively affect turnout in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans argue that removing the voters ensures the rolls are not full of people who shouldn’t be voting.
Protests of India’s citizenship law grow
NEW DELHI — Protests spread Tuesday across India against a new law that provides a path to citizenship for non-Muslims entering illegally from several neighboring countries, with angry demonstrators clashing with police.
Police fired tear gas in the Seelampur area of New Delhi to push back demonstrators who burned a police booth and two motorbikes after throwing stones and swarming barricades.
Roads leading to the Muslim-majority neighborhood were littered with stones, tear gas canisters and broken glass.
Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort hospitalized
NEW YORK — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been hospitalized while serving his federal prison sentence.
Manafort, who is serving more than seven years in prison after being convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, was moved to the hospital last Thursday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania, his attorney confirmed Tuesday.
The attorney, Todd Blanche, said Manafort’s family and friends are “extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being.”
4 dead, several injured in outbreak of twisters
ALEXANDRIA, La. — A swarm of tornadoes and other storms that left a trail of destruction across the Southeast killed four people, injured at least a dozen more and left victims to bundle up against the cold as they picked through pieces of their homes on Tuesday.
The death toll rose to four after heavy overnight rains caused flooding in Greenup County, Kentucky. Water rescue crews were called in about 8 a.m. Tuesday to aid two people, and at least one of them died, Kentucky State Police Trooper Bobby King said. He said crews were still trying to rescue another person.
National Weather Service teams confirmed at least 18 tornado paths: nine in Mississippi, six in Alabama and three in Louisiana. The number could rise since teams were still surveying damage.