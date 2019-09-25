Space launch includes 1st flyer from United Arab Emirates
BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan — An American, a Russian and the first space flyer from the United Arab Emirates blasted off Wednesday on a mission to the International Space Station.
A Russian Soyuz rocket lifted off at 6:57 p.m. from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome to lift a Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft into orbit.
The ship carrying NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Hazzaa al-Mansoori, a military pilot from the UAE, docked at the International Space Station about six hours later.
It was the third spaceflight for Skripochka and the first for Meir and al-Mansoori, who flew to the station was on an eight-day mission under a contract between the UAE and Roscosmos.
Asylum pact with Honduras seals off route for immigrants to U.S.
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration signed a deal Wednesday with a third Central American country that would effectively seal off the region, preventing asylum-seekers traveling through from entering the United States.
The latest agreement, signed on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, paves the way to send asylum-seekers to Honduras, one of the world’s most violent countries, like its neighbors. A similar arrangement was signed with El Salvador last week; a more comprehensive agreement was previously sealed with Guatemala.
President Donald Trump said at a news conference at the United Nations that the agreements, coupled with a crackdown by Mexico following tariff threats by his administration, “will make a tremendous difference in our southern border.”
Details of the Honduran agreement have not been released and much remains unclear, including when it would take effect.
Report: More than 24,000 tainted drug convictions tossed
BOSTON — Thousands of drug convictions have been tossed in Massachusetts because of a former state drug lab chemist who worked while high almost every day.
A report filed Tuesday with the state Supreme Judicial Court says more than 24,000 convictions in 16,449 cases have been dismissed as a result of the scandal.
The American Civil Liberties Union say the dismissals represent a “historic victory” for people wrongfully convicted of drug crimes based on unreliable evidence.
The Supreme Judicial Court ruled in October that Massachusetts must dismiss all convictions based on drug evidence tested at the Amherst lab between Jan. 1, 2009, and Jan. 18, 2013, when the lab closed. Sonja Farak pleaded guilty to stealing drugs from the lab in 2014. She was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.
Feds get Monday deadline to decide on Trump tax return fight
NEW YORK — A judge delayed enforcement of a subpoena seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns Wednesday until at least next week.
The delay came as the Justice Department was told to decide by Monday whether it will join Trump’s fight to block the state grand jury subpoena for tax records that was served on his longtime accountant.
The fight is playing out the day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump over allegations that he tried to coerce the government of Ukraine into launching an investigation of one of his possible election foes, Democrat Joe Biden.
Late Tuesday, Manhattan federal prosecutors cited “weighty constitutional issues” as they told U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero that they’d like until mid-October to submit written arguments. Marrero gave them until Wednesday.
Israel’s Netanyahu gets chance to form new government
JERUSALEM — Israel’s president on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, giving the longtime leader the difficult task of breaking a post-election deadlock that has paralyzed the country’s political system.
After a divisive campaign, Netanyahu called for a “broad unity government” with his chief rival former military chief Benny Gantz. But he faces an uphill struggle, with his future clouded by a likely corruption indictment and his opponents opposed to sitting with him.
President Reuven Rivlin announced his decision late Wednesday after a second meeting aimed at brokering a unity deal between Netanyahu and Gantz ended without an agreement.