Barr sees a way to legal citizenship question
EDGEFIELD, S.C. — Attorney General William Barr said Monday he sees a way to legally require 2020 census respondents to declare whether or not they are citizens, despite a Supreme Court ruling that forbade asking the question.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said the Trump administration will take action in the coming days that he believes will allow the government to add the controversial census query. Barr would not detail the plans, though a senior official said President Donald Trump is expected to issue a memorandum to the Commerce Department instructing it to include the question on census forms.
The Supreme Court recently blocked the question, at least temporarily, saying the administration’s justification “seems to have been contrived.” That was a blow to Trump, who has been pressing for the government to demand information about citizenship.
U.N. rights chief ‘appalled’ by U.S. migrant conditions
GENEVA — The United Nations’ human rights chief said Monday she was “appalled” by the conditions migrants and refugees face in U.S. detention facilities, intensifying a challenge to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said children stopped by border agents should never be held in immigration detention facilities or separated from their families, and detention should not be the norm for adults, either.
“Any deprivation of liberty of adult migrants and refugees should be a measure of last resort,” the U.N. commissioner said, appealing for “non-custodial alternatives.”
$15 minimum wage would boost millions, report says
WASHINGTON — Gradually raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would boost pay for as many as 27 million workers, but it could also cost as many as 1.3 million jobs by 2025, according to a report released Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
That’s the trade-off facing House Democrats as they prepare to vote on legislation to raise the wage, a top issue for lawmakers and the party’s 2020 presidential candidates confronting an era of stagnant pay and gaping income inequality.
The Democratic chairman of the Education and Labor Committee, Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, said there’s no question the report makes the case for increasing the wage, which would be the first in a decade.
“The benefits vastly outweigh any costs,” Scott said Monday on a call with reporters. “Anybody who reads the whole report will be impressed by 27 million people having significant benefits.”
T rump will ‘no longer deal’ with U.K. ambassador
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will “no longer deal” with the British ambassador to the United States following the leak of frank cables assessing his administration.
Trump says of the ambassador, Kim Darroch, “I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S.” He tweets, “We will no longer deal with him.”
Darroch’s cables branded Trump’s administration “dysfunctional” and “inept.” He also said there are doubts about whether the White House “will ever look competent” and that the only way to communicate with Trump is by being simple and blunt.
The leaked documents were published by the Mail on Sunday, and pointed to stress in the “special relationship” between the U.S. and the U.K. that has held strong since World War II.
Teen use of marijuana dips with recreational use laws
CHICAGO — New research suggests legalizing recreational marijuana for U.S. adults in some states may have slightly reduced teens’ odds of using pot.
One reason may be that it’s harder and costlier for teens to buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries than from dealers, said lead author Mark Anderson, a health economist at Montana State University.
Thirty-three states have passed medical marijuana laws and 11 have legalized recreational use — generally for ages 21 and up, many during the study years. The researchers looked at overall changes nationwide, but not at individual states.
There was no change linked with medical marijuana legislation but odds of teen use declined almost 10% after recreational marijuana laws were enacted.