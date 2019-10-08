Lam says Chinese military could step in if uprising gets bad
HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned Tuesday that the Chinese military could step in if an uprising for democratic reforms that has rocked the city for months “becomes so bad” but said the government still hopes to resolve the crisis itself.
Lam urged foreign critics to accept that the four months of protests marked by escalating violence were no longer “a peaceful movement for democracy.”
She said seeking Chinese intervention was provided for under Hong Kong’s constitution but that she cannot reveal under what circumstances she would do so.
China criticizes U.S. tech curbs but trade talks going ahead
BEIJING — China demanded Washington lift newly imposed sanctions on Chinese tech companies but said Tuesday envoys will go ahead with a U.S. trip for trade talks despite the latest spike in tensions.
The foreign ministry criticized the curbs on sales of U.S. technology to the Chinese companies as interference in China’s affairs but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate. The measure announced Monday targets providers of technology Washington says is being used to repress Muslim ethnic minorities.
“We urge the United States to immediately correct its wrong practices, withdraw the relevant decisions and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs,” said the spokesman, Geng Shuang.
U.K. says chances of Brexit deal slim; EU chides ‘blame game’
LONDON — Britain and the European Union traded ill-tempered barbs Tuesday as the U.K. said a Brexit deal might be impossible, while insisting it was still working for one with just over three weeks until its scheduled departure from the bloc.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said EU intransigence had led to a breakdown in negotiations, prompting a top European leader to warn against playing a “stupid blame game” — and chide Johnson in Latin.
Johnson’s office gave a gloomy assessment after his call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday morning.
In a statement to British media, Downing Street said Merkel had told Johnson that “a deal is overwhelmingly unlikely” unless the U.K. agreed to let Northern Ireland continue to follow EU customs rules in order to maintain an open border with EU member Ireland.
9-year-old charged with murder in 5 Illinois fire deaths
EUREKA, Ill. — A 9-year-old child accused of causing a mobile home fire that killed three children and two adults in central Illinois has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.
The juvenile also was charged with two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.
The April 6 fire killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman at the Timberline Mobile Home Park near the village of Goodfield, about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.
Recuperating Sanders says he may slow down campaigning pace
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Bernie Sanders began reintroducing himself to the 2020 campaign on Tuesday, venturing outside his Vermont home to say that he doesn’t plan on leaving the presidential race following last week’s heart attack — but that he may slow down a frenetic pace that might have contributed to his health problems.
“We were doing, in some cases, five or six meetings a day, three or four rallies and town meetings and meeting with groups of people. I don’t think I’m going to do that,” Sanders told reporters when asked what his schedule may look like going forward. “But I certainly intend to be actively campaigning. I think we’re going to change the nature of the campaign a bit. I’ll make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do.”