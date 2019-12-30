Iran-backed Iraqi militia vows revenge for strikes
BAGHDAD — An Iranian-backed Iraqi militia vowed Monday to retaliate for U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 of its fighters and wounded dozens, raising concerns of new attacks that could threaten American interests in the region.
The U.S. attack — the largest targeting an Iraqi state-sanctioned militia in recent years — and the calls for retaliation, represent a new escalation in the proxy war between the U.S. and Iran playing out in the Middle East.
The Iraqi government said it will reconsider its relationship with the U.S.-led coalition — the first time it has said it will do so since an agreement was struck to keep some U.S. troops in the country. It called the attack a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty.
The U.S. military carried out the strikes Sunday against the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia, calling it retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that it blamed on the group.
Russian court jails terror suspects on U.S. tip
MOSCOW — A St. Petersburg court on Monday ordered the detention of two Russian men who were arrested on a tip provided by the U.S. and are suspected of plotting unspecified terrorist attacks in the city during the New Year holidays.
The Dzerzhinsky District Court ruled that the suspects identified as Nikita Semyonov and Georgy Chernyshev should remain in custody pending their trial.
The Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said in a statement that the suspects detained on Friday confessed to plotting the attacks. It added that it also seized materials proving their guilt.
The FSB didn’t elaborate on their alleged motives or targets, but Russia’s state television reported that the suspects had recorded a video swearing their allegiance to the Islamic State group.
10th Circuit orders hearing for Okla. man in killingsDENVER — A man sentenced to death for killing a Texas couple camping in Oklahoma nearly 20 years ago won a chance on Monday to prove he should be spared the death penalty over questions about why his lawyer didn’t tell jurors of the client’s brain damage.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ordered a federal court in Oklahoma to hold a hearing to review why Edward Leon Fields’ lawyer did not present evidence of his brain damage to jurors during his sentencing trial in the 2003 killings of Charles and Shirley Chick of Hurst, Texas, in the Ouachita National Forest.
Fields’ previous public defender, Julia O’Connell, did not have much experience with death penalty cases at the time and said in a written declaration as part of Fields’ appeal that she was overwhelmed by the case.
During arguments before the 10th Circuit last month, one of Fields’ current public defenders, Hunter Labovitz, said that O’Connell failed to call an expert who could have testified about how Fields’ brain damage impaired his judgment, reasoning and decision making when he killed the Chicks.
Turkey seeks parliament OK to send troops to Libya
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s government on Monday submitted a motion to parliament seeking approval to deploy troops to Libya, arguing that the conflict in the North African country could escalate into a civil war and threaten Turkey’s interests.
Legislators have been summoned to an emergency session in parliament on Thursday to vote for the motion, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported, as the government appeared intent on rushing the bill through the assembly. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had initially said the motion would be submitted to parliament after a winter recess that ends on Jan. 7.
The motion seeks a one-year mandate to deploy troops in the conflict-ridden country, maintaining that developments in Libya threaten Turkey’s interests there, including Turkish businesses in the country and Turkish vessels sailing in the Mediterranean, according to the text of the motion reported by Anadolu.