Chile cancels climate, trade summits amid protest chaos
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean President Sebastián Piñera said Wednesday that he is canceling two major international summits so he can respond to protracted nationwide protests over economic inequality that have left more than a dozen people dead, hundreds injured and businesses and infrastructure damaged.
The decision to call off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and U.N. global climate gatherings, planned for November and December, respectively, dealt a major blow to Chile’s image as a regional oasis of stability and economic development.
Piñera said he was forced to cancel both events due to the chaos unleashed by 12 days of protests. Demonstrators are demanding greater economic equality and better public services in a country long seen as an economic success story. Shops have been vandalized and buildings set on fire, shutting down numerous subway stations.
Former Juul exec alleges company shipped tainted products
WASHINGTON — A Juul Labs executive who was fired earlier this year is alleging that the vaping company knowingly shipped 1 million tainted nicotine pods to customers.
The allegation comes in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by lawyers representing Siddharth Breja, a one-time finance executive at the e-cigarette maker. The suit claims that Breja was terminated after opposing company practices, including shipping the contaminated flavored pods and not listing expiration dates on Juul products.
The lawsuit does not specify the contamination issue or how it occurred. Lawyers for Breja declined to elaborate on the issue Wednesday.
A Juul spokesman said in a statement that the claims are “baseless” and that Breja was terminated because he failed to “demonstrate the leadership qualities” required for the job.
Tillerson: Exxon aimed to know, not lowball, climate effects
NEW YORK — As Exxon faced the prospect of new climate regulations, the energy giant set out to understand — not understate — how they would affect the bottom line, former CEO and ex-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told a court Wednesday.
Exxon set up a system for gauging climate risks and costs that was “as robust as we could make it at the time, and continued to try to improve it,” Tillerson testified in a lawsuit in which the company is accused of duping investors about the potential costs.
“We knew it was a real issue,” he said. “We tried to understand how this was going to affect everything.”
The New York attorney general’s office, however, says ExxonMobil Corp. essentially kept two sets of books — telling the public that it was fully taking into account the costs of potential future climate regulations, while lowballing those costs behind the scenes as it made investment decisions and assessed the value of its oil and gas reserves.
2 killed when small plane crashes into Atlanta-area townhome
ATLANTA — A small plane crashed into a townhome Wednesday morning in a leafy Atlanta-area neighborhood near a major interstate, killing two people and tearing off the home’s brick exterior, authorities said.
The crash scattered wreckage and shook up nearby residents. Both the pilot and a passenger died, but there were no injuries on the ground because no one was home at the time, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told reporters.
“I’m feeling very lucky,” said David Youngpeter, who lives near the townhome. “It was too close for comfort.”
The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta about 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Conditions were foggy in the area.