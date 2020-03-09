Yemeni army: Sites near border taken from rebels
SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s army said it wrested control of several northern towns from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels Monday, a step toward reversing the rebels’ rapid gains in the strategic area.
Yemeni forces, supported by Saudi air power, announced on Twitter that they retook cities in the vast Khub Walsha’af district, which borders Saudi Arabia.
The battles over the last two days killed at least 35 fighters from both sides and wounded dozens of others.
The Houthis had brought those sites under their control just days earlier as part of advances made following the capture of Hazm, the capital of oil-rich Jawf province.
U.S. begins Afghanistan troop withdrawal
WASHINGTON — American troops have begun leaving Afghanistan for the initial troop withdrawal required in the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, the U.S. military confirmed Monday, amid political chaos in Kabul that threatens the deal.
Army Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement that the U.S. is moving ahead with plans to cut the number of forces in the country from about 13,000 to 8,600 over the next four and a half months.
Another U.S. official said hundreds of troops have headed out of the country as previously planned, but they will not be replaced. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the movement ahead of a public announcement.
Weinstein lawyers seek mercy sent after fall
NEW YORK — With Harvey Weinstein facing sentencing this week, his lawyers argued Monday that the disgraced movie mogul deserves mercy in his New York City rape case because he’s already suffered a “historic” fall from grace and is dealing with serious health issues.
Weinstein’s defense team asked a judge in court papers to consider a sentence of only five years, far short of the potential 29-year maximum term allowed by law.
On the health front, the 67-year-old Weinstein is dealing with heart problems, ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery stemming from a car crash last summer and a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind, his lawyers have said.
Relief agencies ask volunteers to take day off
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville nonprofits were so overwhelmed with volunteers and donations for tornado relief over the weekend that they had to ask the helpers to take a day off.
Hands on Nashville, which operates as a clearing house for volunteers, posted on its blog Saturday, “Thousands of volunteers continued to knock out projects at an insane speed today! Volunteers were so effective that multiple agencies and locations have reached out to us tonight” asking to cancel various projects that had been slated for Sunday.
In addition, the Community Resource Center, which is acting as Nashville’s main clearing house for tangible donations such as water, blankets and diapers, closed on Sunday to allow staff and volunteers time to process and distribute what they had already received.
Juul sought to court AGs as teen vaping surged
WASHINGTON — Juul Labs, the nation’s largest electronic-cigarette company, donated tens of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of state attorneys general in an effort to build relationships with these powerful officials and potentially head off legal challenges over how it promoted and sold its vaping products.
But the company’s approach hasn’t stopped officials from taking action. Thirty-nine states announced late last month that they will investigate whether Juul’s early viral marketing efforts illegally targeted teens and made misleading claims about the nicotine levels in its devices.
Health officials have declared underage vaping an epidemic, largely driven by the discrete, high-nicotine, fruity flavored pods that Juul sold until late last year.