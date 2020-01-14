Tenn. gov. says he will sign anti-LGBT adoption bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that he’ll sign into law a measure that would assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs.
The GOP-controlled Senate gave the bill final passage on the first day of the 2020 legislative session after it was initially approved by the House last April.
The bill was sent to the Republican governor amid warnings by critics of possible negative consequences for Tennessee’s reputation.
Lee’s communication director, Chris Walker, confirmed in a statement Tuesday evening that the governor would sign the bill.
Earlier, before the Senate vote, Lee declined to weigh in after saying he had not read the two-page bill.
Philippine volcano spews lava a half-mile high
TAGAYTAY, Philippines — A volcano near the Philippine capital spewed lava into the sky and trembled constantly Tuesday, possibly portending a bigger and more dangerous eruption, as tens of thousands of people fled villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash.
Government work was suspended and schools were closed in a number of towns and cities, including Manila, because of health risks from the ash. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.
The restiveness of the Taal volcano and several new fissures in the ground nearby likely mean magma is rising and may lead to further eruptive activity, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
Housing crisis: Oakland moms evicted by deputies
SAN FRANCISCO — Homeless women ordered by a California judge last week to leave a vacant house they illegally occupied in Oakland for two months were evicted before dawn Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies in a case that highlighted the state’s severe housing shortage and growing numbers of homeless people.
Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies, some dressed in military-style fatigues, escorted two women with the Moms 4 Housing group from the home and bound their hands with plastic ties as dozens of activists on the sidewalk chanted “Let the moms go! Let the moms go!” and recorded the chaotic scene with their cellphones.
Two men were also arrested. All four had been released by Tuesday afternoon.
Video showed one deputy slamming a battering ram against the house’s front door.
The women decried the show of force and declared their fight far from over in a city where a one-night count of homeless jumped 47% in two years to more than 4,000 last year, while the median house sales price is about $750,000.
Deputies boarded up the house with plywood, and a chain link fence was later erected around the property.