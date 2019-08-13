Indian-controlled Kashmir under strict lockdown for 9th day
SRINAGAR, India — Residents of Indian-administered Kashmir were running low on essential supplies Tuesday as an unprecedented security lockdown kept people indoors for a ninth day.
India has imposed a near-constant curfew and a communications blackout as it tries to stave off a violent reaction to the government’s decision on Aug. 5 to strip Kashmir of its autonomy.
The reaction in Kashmir to India’s unprecedented move has so far been largely subdued. But anti-India protests and clashes have occurred daily, mostly as soldiers withdraw from the streets at dusk. Though the scale of the lockdown is unprecedented, civil resistance to Indian rule is not uncommon in Kashmir, and young men have hurled stones and abuse at police and soldiers.
Predominantly Muslim Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and is claimed by both in its entirety. Pakistan has denounced the recent changes as illegal and has downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi, expelled the Indian ambassador and suspended trade and train services.
Russian military orders village evacuation, then cancels it
MOSCOW — The Russian military on Tuesday told residents of a village near a navy testing range to evacuate, but cancelled the order hours later, adding to the uncertainty and confusion fueled by a missile explosion last week that led to a brief spike in radiation that frightened residents and raised new questions about the military’s weapons program.
Initially the military told residents of Nyonoksa, a village of about 500, to move out temporarily, citing unspecified activities at the range. But a few hours later, it said the planned activities were cancelled and rescinded the request to leave, said Ksenia Yudina, a spokeswoman for the Severodvinsk regional administration.
Local media in Severodvinsk said Nyonoksa residents regularly receive similar temporary evacuation orders usually timed to tests at the range.
Shootout on freeway overpass leaves officer, gunman dead
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A driver stopped by police pulled out a rifle and opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others during a shootout on a freeway overpass that left the gunman dead and sent terrified motorists running for cover.
Officer Andrew Moye, Jr., 34, died in the gunfight as dozens of bullets flew late Monday afternoon in Riverside, east of Los Angeles. Two civilians received minor injuries.
The other officers were both shot in their legs, CHP Chief Bill Dance said Tuesday. One was in critical condition and the other was serious but both are expected to survive, he said.
The gunman was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as Aaron Luther, 49, and authorities say he had a criminal record that included an attempted murder conviction in 1994.
Sanford mulls GOP challenge to Trump, heads to New Hampshire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, is heading to another early voting state as he considers mounting an uphill challenge to President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.
A spokeswoman confirmed that Sanford would travel Tuesday night to New Hampshire for meetings. Fergus Cullen, a former New Hampshire Republican Party chairman, and Tom Rath, a longtime Republican National Convention delegate and former New Hampshire attorney general, told The Associated Press they planned to meet with Sanford during his trip this week.
Rath also backed then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s 2016 presidential bid.
Last month, Sanford — known during his Capitol Hill years as a deficit hawk mindful of federal spending — said he would take 30 days to decide if he would run against Trump or possibly start a think tank devoted to fiscal conservatism. He said he is determined to bring debt and fiscal restraint into the national conversation.
GOP congressman set to go to trial weeks before 2020 primary
SAN DIEGO — U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter won’t go on trial until next year on corruption charges that involve the spending of campaign cash on vacations, extramarital affairs and other items, a U.S. judge decided Tuesday.
U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Whelan changed the trial date from Sept. 10 to Jan. 14 after defense attorneys raised questions about whether an appeals court must first consider their motion to dismiss the case against the California Republican.
Whelan considered the motion last month and refused the request. Hunter’s attorneys are appealing that decision and plan to ask the appeals court to dismiss the charges.