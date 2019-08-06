Iran president: If US wants talks, it must lift sanctions
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's president reiterated Tuesday that if Washington wants to open negotiations with Tehran, it must lift all sanctions against his country "before everything else."
Iranian state TV said President Hassan Rouhani made the comments during a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Rouhani also reiterated that America's sanctions on his country are an act of "economic terrorism," the report said.
Tensions have escalated since President Donald Trump last year withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and imposed new and harsher sanctions on Iran's oil and banking sectors.
U.S.-Russia ambassador Jon Huntsman stepping down
SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. has submitted his resignation, signaling the end of a two-year stint during what he called a historically difficult time in relations between the two countries.
Huntsman is planning to return to Utah amid speculation that he may again run for governor, said Salt Lake Chamber president Derek Miller, who served under him during his previous tenure.
Huntsman, a Republican, left the Utah governor's office in 2009, when former President Barack Obama tapped him as ambassador to China. He was popular in the state and had been elected to his second term the year before.
Boom in overdose-reversing drug is tied to fewer drug deaths
NEW YORK — Prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades.
The number of naloxone prescriptions dispensed by U.S. retail pharmacies doubled from 2017 to last year, rising from 271,000 to 557,000, health officials reported Tuesday.
The United States is in the midst of the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in its history. About 68,000 people died of overdoses last year, according to preliminary government statistics reported last month, a drop from the more than 70,000 in 2017.
"One could only hope that this extraordinary increase in prescribing of naloxone is contributing to that stabilization or even decline of the crisis," said Katherine Keyes, a Columbia University drug abuse expert.
Suit against Boy Scouts says new abuse claims uncovered
PHILADELPHIA — Lawyers bringing a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America said Tuesday they believe they've turned up allegations of sexual abuse against more than 350 people not previously identified in files released by the organization.
Attorneys with the Abused in Scouting group filed a lawsuit Monday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, alleging a one-time scout leader sexually abused a minor identified only by initials.
The suit alleges that the abuse of the then-12- or 13-year-old victim by an assistant scout leader started around 1974 or 1975 and continued until about 1980.
It also says that the lawyers received allegations of abuse from their clients against more than 350 people involved with the scouts who had not previously been named.
