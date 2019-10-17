Feds: Retailer illegally sold rifle used in Texas attack
SAN ANTONIO — A sporting goods retailer violated the law by selling an AR-15-style rifle and large capacity magazine to a man who later used them to kill more than two dozen worshippers at a Texas church, federal prosecutors said in a court filing.
Devin Patrick Kelley presented a Colorado driver’s license at an Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Texas to buy the rifle and ammunition, the Department of Justice said in a motion filed Tuesday in San Antonio.
“Academy was not permitted to sell Kelley the Model 8500 Ruger AR-556 under federal law because sale of that rifle would have been illegal in Colorado,” prosecutor Paul David Stern wrote in the filing. “On November 5, 2017, Kelley used the (rifle) to commit the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.”
The 26-year-old Kelley fired at least 450 rounds at congregants in the attack that also left 20 people injured.
Venezuela wins seat on UN rights bodyUNITED NATIONS — Venezuela won a contested election for a seat on the U.N. Human Rights Council on Thursday despite a campaign by over 50 organizations and many countries opposed to Nicolas Maduro’s government and its rights record.
There was scattered applause in the General Assembly chamber when its president announced the results of the voting for two Latin American seats. Brazil topped the ballot with 153 votes, followed by Venezuela with 105 votes and late entry Costa Rica with 96 votes.
The Trump administration has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president and U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft called the placing of Maduro’s government on the council “an embarrassment to the United Nations and a tragedy for the people of Venezuela.”
San Diego woman living in van gives up 300 rats
SAN DIEGO — A woman living in a van in San Diego with her pet rats has agreed to give them up — all 300 of them.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says the San Diego Humane Society went to the woman’s van near Del Mar on Oct. 8.
Authorities found rats had clawed into upholstery, burrowed into the seats and gnawed the engine wiring.
Capt. Danee Cook says the woman wasn’t hoarding the animals — she’d started with just two pet rats. But rats can give birth every four weeks and produce a dozen in a litter.
Cook says the woman acknowledged things had gotten out of control.
Authorities collected about 320 rats, and more than 100 are currently ready for adoption.
The woman, meanwhile, has found a new place to stay.
Silver: China asked for Rockets GM Daryl Morey to be fired
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Chinese officials wanted Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to be fired for his tweet supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and the league emphatically dismissed the request.
Silver also said that the league is already feeling “substantial” financial losses because of the Chinese reaction to Morey’s deleted tweet.
“Obviously, we made clear that we were being asked to fire him by the Chinese government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business,” Silver said Thursday during an appearance at the Time 100 Health Summit in New York. “We said, ‘There’s no chance that’s happening. There’s no chance we’ll even discipline him.’”
Silver also said he isn’t sure what will happen to the NBA’s relationship with China, which has been growing steadily over the last three decades.
“I felt we had made enormous progress in terms of building cultural exchanges with the Chinese people,” Silver said. “Again, I have regret that much of that was lost. And I’m not even sure where we’ll go from here.”