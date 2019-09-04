Afghan government raises new concerns about U.S.-Taliban deal
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's government on Wednesday expressed new concerns about a deal that a U.S. envoy says has been reached "in principle" with the Taliban on ending America's longest war, asking for clarifications about the agreement and its risks in order to avoid "unpleasant consequences."
The statement by presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said the Afghan government shares the concerns raised by several former U.S. ambassadors to Afghanistan.
The former ambassadors' joint statement on Tuesday warned that a full U.S. troop withdrawal that moves too quickly and without requiring the Taliban to meet certain conditions, such as reducing violence, could lead to "total civil war."
"Some of the details of the US-TB agreement need serious debate and revision," Afghan presidential adviser Waheed Omer said on Twitter, without elaborating.
Hong Kong withdraws extradition bill that sparked protests
HONG KONG — Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Wednesday the withdrawal of an extradition bill that sparked months of demonstrations, bowing to one of the protesters' demands in the hope of ending the increasingly violent unrest.
But activists rejected the decision as insufficient and vowed not to yield until the government accepts other demands including an independent investigation into alleged police brutality against protesters, the unconditional release of those detained and greater democracy.
The bill would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trials. It has prompted massive protests since June that disrupted transport links and caused the airport to shut down earlier this month.
Lam said the government would not accept other demands, and instead named two new members to a police watchdog agency investigating police misconduct.
Iran ratchets up pressure ahead of weekend nuclear deadline
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian officials ratcheted up pressure Wednesday ahead of a weekend nuclear deadline for European nations to come up with a solution for Iran to sell its oil abroad in the aftermath of escalated U.S. sanctions.
President Hassan Rouhani reiterated a threat that Tehran would take additional steps away from the 2015 nuclear accord on Friday and accelerate nuclear activities if Europe fails to provide a solution, calling it Iran's third, "most important step" away from the deal.
"Iran's third step is of an extraordinarily significant nature," Rouhani said, without giving details.
Later on Wednesday, Rouhani elaborated, saying in comments aired on state TV that starting on Friday, Iran's atomic agency would work on the research and development of "all kinds" of centrifuge machines that can more quickly enrich uranium. However, he said the activities will be "peaceful" and under surveillance of the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
Judiciary panel subpoenas Homeland Security over pardons
WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump.
The committee issued the subpoenas Wednesday, having approved them in July. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the subpoenas are part of the panel's investigation into whether to pursue articles of impeachment against Trump.
The questions center on acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Shortly after McAleenan took over, Trump told him he'd pardon him if he were to find himself in trouble for blocking people legally seeking asylum, people familiar with the conversation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.
McAleenan has said he was not asked, directed or pressured to do anything illegal, but has also said his conversations with the president are privileged information.
The committee said the subpoena requires production of documents related to meetings in March and April between the president and Homeland Security officials in which pardons may have been discussed. It also requires documents related to possible pardon offers related to the wall being constructed on the southern border.
Texas governor resists calls for quick votes after shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday rejected calls from Democrats for immediate votes on new gun safety measures in Texas following a violent August that began and ended with mass shootings that left 29 people dead and injured dozens more.
The Texas Legislature doesn't meet again until 2021. That means any new Texas laws in response to two gunmen — both armed with assault-style rifles — opening fire at a Walmart in El Paso and an hour-long rampage in West Texas are at least two years away, unless the governor takes the rare step of ordering an emergency legislative session.
But Abbott, an avid gun-rights supporter, has shown no appetite for doing so. Following the Labor Day weekend attack in Odessa that killed seven people, Abbott said "words must be followed by meaningful action" to prevent more mass shootings in Texas. But Democrats say the governor isn't working fast enough and that his recent roundtable meetings on gun violence are insufficient.
