U.S. service member killed in action in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — A U.S. service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, NATO said, without providing further details.
Last week, President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks with the Taliban to end American’s longest war, citing the killing of a U.S. service member in a Taliban attack days earlier.
Monday’s death was the 17th U.S. combat death in Afghanistan this year, according to the Pentagon’s count. There also have been three noncombat deaths this year. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year war.
On vote eve, Israel’s Netanyahu vows total West Bank settlement annex
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday to annex “all the settlements” in the West Bank, including an enclave deep in the heart of the largest Palestinian city, in a last-ditch move that appeared aimed at shoring up nationalist support the day before a do-over election.
Locked in a razor tight race and with legal woes hanging over him, Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival. In the final weeks of his campaign he has been doling out hard-line promises meant to draw more voters to his Likud party and re-elect him in Tuesday’s unprecedented repeat vote.
“I intend to extend sovereignty on all the settlements and the (settlement) blocs,” including “sites that have security importance or are important to Israel’s heritage,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Israeli Army Radio, part of an eleventh-hour media blitz.
Asked if that included the hundreds of Jews who live under heavy military guard amid tens of thousands of Palestinians in the volatile city of Hebron, Netanyahu responded “of course.”
House panel investigates Elaine Chao for possible conflicts with family business
WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee said Monday it is investigating whether Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao acted improperly to benefit herself or her family’s shipping company.
Two Democratic leaders sent Chao a letter asking her to turn over documents and communications related to the New York-based company, Foremost Group. Chao’s father and sisters own the company, which transports material to and from China.
The New York Times and Politico have reported that Chao may have used her Cabinet position to benefit the company and increase its influence and status with the Chinese government. China has extended hundreds of millions of dollars in low-interest loans to the company for the purchase of foreign-flagged ships.
Chao has denied wrongdoing.
Police say DNA links Florida man to serial slayings of four women
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three women shot in the head, each dumped a month a part — the 2006 killings scared Daytona Beach’s street people so badly that they memorized suspicious men’s license plate numbers and gave them to police. Suddenly the slayings stopped.
Ten years later, a prostitute’s body was dumped along a road, 180 miles south in West Palm Beach. DNA and ballistics showed that Rachel Bey’s strangulation and the gun deaths of Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green and Iwana Patton were done by one man, but detectives couldn’t identify the killer — until last week, they said Monday.
Palm Beach County sheriff’s investigators charged Robert Hayes, 37, with murder for Bey’s death and Daytona Beach detectives said he is the prime suspect in their investigation, though he has not been charged there. Detectives also want to know what Hayes was doing between 2006 and 2016.