Fort Worth leaders want judge to enforce reforms
FORT WORTH, Texas — Community leaders on Wednesday called on the Trump administration to open a civil rights investigation into the Fort Worth Police Department in the wake of a white officer’s fatal shooting of a black woman in her home, saying the goal should be a far-reaching police reform plan enforced by a federal judge.
But it’s unclear if that objective is realistic given the disfavor, even hostility, the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump has shown toward such court-supervised plans, called consent decrees, which policymakers say too often ties the hands of officers while imposing burdensome costs.
Pastor Kyev Tatum, among those who gathered at a news conference in Fort Worth to make the request, said attempts to get the city to end the kind of abuses that contributed to the killing of Atatiana Jefferson on Saturday hadn’t worked. No mechanism exists to hold city officials accountable, he said.
“It’s time for somebody else to take control,” he said.
Pakistan says Saudis and Iran open to diplomacy
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s foreign minister says Iran and Saudi Arabia have indicated a willingness to pursue diplomacy to end their disputes after Pakistan’s prime minister traveled to both countries to try and ease tensions.
Tensions between the rival Middle Eastern countries escalated following last month’s attack on the Saudi oil industry.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday that both the Saudi and Iranian leadership indicated a willingness to talk after meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who traveled to Iran on Sunday and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Search of collapsed hotel shifts to recovery mission
NEW ORLEANS — The chances of a missing worker’s survival after a hotel collapse are diminishing, and New Orleans officials shifted their efforts Wednesday from rescue to recovery mode.
One worker was previously confirmed dead inside the rubble at the edge of the city’s historic French Quarter, but crews have not been able to recover the body. Another worker is still missing, though Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell said chances of his survival will be considered nearly “zero” if no sign of him turned up by Wednesday night.
The men still in the building, which was under construction, have been identified as Quinnyon Wimberly, 36, and Jose Ponce Arreola, 63.
Chicago teachers to strike in third-largest district
CHICAGO — Chicago parents and community groups are scrambling to prepare for a massive teachers’ strike set to begin Thursday, prompting the city to preemptively cancel classes in the nation’s third-largest school district.
The Chicago Teachers Union confirmed Wednesday night that its 25,000 members would not return to their classrooms Thursday after months of negotiation between the union and Chicago Public Schools failed to resolve disputes over pay and benefits, class size and teacher preparation time.
The strike is Chicago’s first major walkout by teachers since 2012 and city officials announced early Wednesday that all classes had been canceled for Thursday in hopes of giving more planning time to 300,000 students’ families.
Obama endorses Trudeau in unprecedented tweet
TORONTO — Barack Obama is urging Canadians to re-elect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an apparently unprecedented endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian election by a former American president.
Obama tweeted Wednesday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change.
“The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term,” Obama wrote.