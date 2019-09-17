U.S. Army identifies Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A 41-year-old Green Beret who was on his fourth combat deployment has been killed by small arms fire in Afghanistan.
U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman Loren Bymer at North Carolina's Fort Bragg said in a statement that Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin died Monday.
Griffin was from Greenbrier, Tennessee, and was a Special Forces communications sergeant based at Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington state.
Bymer said Griffin was engaged in combat operations in Afghanistan's Wardak Province. He is the 17th American service member to die this year in Afghanistan.
Houston area preparing for heavy rain, flooding from Imelda
HOUSTON — Officials in the Houston area were preparing high-water vehicles and staging rescue boats Tuesday as Tropical Storm Imelda moved in from the Gulf of Mexico, threatening to dump up to 18 inches of rain in parts of Southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana over the next few days.
The storm, which formed Tuesday, made landfall near Freeport, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist and director of flood operations for the Harris County Flood Control District in Houston, said the main threat from Imelda remained the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding.
"We have a few things in our favor. The ground is dry. It's been dry for a while here as we've come through summer," Lindner said. "The initial parts of this rainfall will go toward saturating the ground."
Panel approves ban on sale of flavored e-cigs in New York
NEW YORK — New York became the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday, a move that comes as federal health officials investigate a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping.
The vote by the state Public Health and Health Planning Council means the prohibition, which covers flavored e-cigarettes and other vaping products except for menthol and tobacco flavors, goes into effect immediately. Retailers will have two weeks to remove merchandise from store shelves.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had proposed the emergency ban Sunday , citing surging use among young people.
According to data from the state health department, nearly 40% of high school seniors and 27% of high school students overall in the state use e-cigarettes. Use among high-school students went from 10.5% in 2014 to 27.4% in 2018.
Bermuda braces for approach of Category 3 Hurricane Humberto
MIAMI — Hurricane Humberto grew into a powerful Category 3 storm Tuesday evening, and officials on Bermuda made plans for early shutdowns of schools, public transportation and government offices on the British Atlantic territory ahead of the storm's likely close pass on Wednesday.
National Security Minister Wayne Caines told reporters that schools, government offices and ferries on the island would close at noon Wednesday and bus service would end at 4 p.m.
Officials said tropical storm-force winds were expected to start hitting Bermuda, with hurricane-force gusts, starting about 3 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until about 4 a.m. Thursday. Humberto was predicted to pass just to the north of Bermuda, but a small shift in track could bring the storm over the island itself.
Trump outpaces Obama, Bush in naming ex-lobbyists to Cabinet
WASHINGTON — In less than three years, President Donald Trump has named more former lobbyists to Cabinet-level posts than his most recent predecessors did in eight, putting a substantial amount of oversight in the hands of people with ties to the industries they're regulating.
The Cabinet choices are another sign that Trump's populist pledge to "drain the swamp" is a catchy campaign slogan but not a serious attempt to change the way Washington works. Instead of staring down "the unholy alliance of lobbyists and donors and special interests" as Trump recently declared, the influence industry has flourished during his administration.
The amount spent in 2019 on lobbying the U.S. government is on pace to match or exceed last year's total of $3.4 billion, the most since 2010, according to the political money website Open Secrets. Trump also has pulled in hefty contributions from industries with business before his administration, and his hotel near the White House has been a magnet for lobbyists and foreign interests since he was elected.
House adds 2 GOP members after North Carolina election wins
WASHINGTON — Two Republicans who triumphed last week in North Carolina special elections became members of the House on Tuesday, including one whose narrow win displayed anew that suburban voters are deserting the GOP while rural residents are embracing the party.
The swearing-in of Dan Bishop and Greg Murphy brought the House to full strength, if only briefly because a Wisconsin lawmaker will relinquish his office next week. But it still left Republicans needing to gain 19 seats in the 2020 elections to recapture House control, a surge that will be difficult.
The oath of office was administered by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a regular presence in GOP television spots that characterize Democratic candidates as radicals. One Bishop ad placed her face atop a wobbling clown doll as he called Democrats "crazy liberal clowns."
He and Murphy made conciliatory comments after taking their oaths. Bishop told his new colleagues he looked forward to working with them on "common-sense solutions to make the lives of Americans better."
