8-year-old killed, 3 injured in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police say an 8-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting near a high school in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Friday outside Harold’s Chop Suey restaurant in the city’s Academy neighborhood.
Police Chief John Hayden said the girl, identified by police as Jurnee Thompson, and her family had attended a football exhibition about a block away at Soldan High School. Hayden says fights broke out at the event, and police tried to clear the area when shots rang out.
Police say the injured included two 16-year-old boys and 64-year-old woman. Hayden says “two or three” of the people who were shot were related.
Hayden said several people were detained for questioning.
Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic
MIAMI — A newly formed tropical depression has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.
At 5 p.m. EDT, the storm’s center was located at about 725 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph.
Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it’s too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm’s progress.
No watches or warnings have been issued.
Son of ex-NFL player arrested in parents’ deaths
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — Authorities say the son of a former NFL lineman wanted on murder charges in Minnesota for the shooting of his parents was arrested Saturday in Mexico.
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett was arrested on second degree murder charges at a hotel Saturday in Cancun.
Authorities say Bennett had contacted County Sheriff Steve Och earlier in the day to say that he would turn himself in to the FBI. But a sheriff’s office statement said the arrest by Mexican authorities came before the information could be communicated to them.
“The FBI is taking him into custody now and will transport him to Minnesota in the coming days,” the statement said.
The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town of about 3,500 people 124 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Their deaths were ruled homicide from gunshots.
A criminal complaint says Dylan Bennett’s car was at the scene with an empty box for a 9 mm handgun inside, along with ammunition.
Investigators believe the Bennetts were killed Monday. The complaint said Carol Bennett, who would’ve been 64 on Thursday, was shot multiple times in the back and torso. Barry Bennett, 63, was shot multiple times in the torso and head.
According to the criminal complaint, Barry Bennett told the Todd County Sheriff’s Office in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts about killing his parents while he was in a mental health treatment facility.
Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.
The Star Tribune reported Bennett had retired from teaching physical education in Long Prairie. Superintendent Jon Kringen said Bennett rarely talked about his NFL career unless someone asked.