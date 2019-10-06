UK leader Johnson renews vow to leave EU by deadline
LONDON — British Prime Minister on Sunday renewed his vow to take the country out of the European Union by the Brexit deadline, in an apparent contradiction of a government pledge in court days earlier to ask for an extension if there's no withdrawal deal.
"We will be packing our bags and walking out on" Oct. 31, Boris Johnson wrote in The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Express newspapers.
"The only question is whether Brussels cheerily waves us off with a mutually agreeable deal or whether we will be forced to head off on our own."
Johnson's comments are in line with his past repeated assertions on the key question of whether Britain, if it can't finalize a divorce deal with the bloc, would leave without an agreement. But they're at odds with a U.K. government document quoted in a Scottish court Friday indicating Johnson intends to comply with a law Parliament passed this month requiring the prime minister to ask for a delay if there's no deal with the EU in place by Oct. 19.
Dallas police investigate death of witness in ex-cop's trial
DALLAS — A man who was fatally shot has been identified as a key witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who killed her black neighbor, Dallas police said Sunday.
Joshua Xavier Brown, 28, was found Friday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Brown lived in the same apartment complex as Amber Guyger and Botham Jean and testified at Guyger's trial, where she was convicted of murder on Tuesday. The Jean family attorney, Lee Merritt, posted a statement on Twitter that said he had spoken with Brown's mother and "she is devastated."
"We need answers," Merritt wrote.
Former President Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall
PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter fell Sunday at his home in Georgia and needed some stitches above his brow, but "feels fine," his spokeswoman said.
Deanna Congileo said in an email that the 39th president fell Sunday in Plains, Georgia, and received stitches. Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.
Congileo said Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who is 92, were eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville, Tennessee. The opening ceremony for the project was scheduled for Sunday evening and it runs through Friday.
Homeless man arraigned for beating deaths in Chinatown
NEW YORK — A homeless man who used a metal rod to bludgeon four other homeless men to death in New York City was arrested holding the murder weapon covered with blood and hair and admitted that he was the person in a video of one of the attacks, prosecutors said Sunday.
Randy Santos was arraigned on charges of murder and attempted murder for the bloody rampage that happened early Saturday in Manhattan's Chinatown. He did not enter a plea and was ordered held without bail.
A fifth homeless man who was injured in the attacks remained hospitalized in critical condition Sunday.
— From wire reports