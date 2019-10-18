Cohen turns to Congress in bid to shorten sentence
NEW YORK — Michael Cohen is again turning to Congress as part of a new bid to reduce his prison sentence.
President Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer asked the heads of three Congressional committees last month to intervene on his behalf.
Cohen’s attorneys urged the lawmakers to ask a federal judge to reduce Cohen’s three-year sentence for campaign-finance violations.
They also asked that Cohen be allowed to serve out his term on home confinement at his Manhattan apartment.
Cohen’s attorneys acknowledged their request was “unprecedented” but noted that Cohen has assisted in several Congressional inquiries.
Prosecutors may ask a judge to reduce a defendant’s sentence but have not done so for Cohen.
Cohen pleaded guilty for his role in a hush-money scandal involving two women who said they had affairs with Trump.
Judge halts funeral plans for woman shot at home
DALLAS — A probate court judge has halted a funeral scheduled for Saturday evening for a woman shot in her home by a Fort Worth police officer.
Dallas County Probate Court Judge Brenda Hull Thompson on Friday issued a temporary restraining order sought by Marquis Jefferson, the father of Atatiana Jefferson. The father sought the order to gain control over the funeral arrangements of his daughter from his daughter’s aunt, Bonita Body.
Marquis Jefferson argued that he had been denied any involvement in the funeral planning by the mortuary Body had engaged. He said that as his daughter’s sole legal heir, the duty of arranging the funeral is his.
Berlin zoo’s panda cubs get glimpse of the world
BERLIN — A Berlin zoo says two panda cubs born in August have opened their eyes to the world for the first time this week.
Zoo Berlin on Friday released pictures of the two cubs cautiously peering at the camera, six weeks after their birth.
Zoo director Andreas Knieriem said the twins — the first giant pandas born in Germany — are both developing well thanks to care from their mother, Meng Meng.
She and father Jiao Qing, came to Germany from China two years ago. There are fewer than 2,000 of the endangered pandas estimated alive in the wild today.