U.S. troops clash with pro-government group in northeast Syria
DAMASCUS — A Syrian was killed and another was wounded when government supporters attacked American troops and tried to block their way as their convoy drove through an army checkpoint in northeastern Syria, prompting a rare clash, state media and activists reported.
The U.S. military said its force came under fire, and that troops responded in self-defense. It said an investigation of the incident was underway.
Syrian state-run media said the man killed was a civilian and that he was among residents of a village east of the town of Qamishli who had gathered at the checkpoint and pelted the U.S. convoy with stones.
A video posted on state news agency SANA’s website showed angry men firing small arms at a convoy of several armored U.S. vehicles flying the U.S. flag. Some residents pelted the convoy with stones, while another dumped a bucket full of dirt on the back of one vehicle.
Official: Puerto Rico govt. loses $2.6M in phishing scam
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s government has lost more than $2.6 million after falling for an email phishing scam, according to a senior official.
The finance director of the island’s Industrial Development Company, Rubén Rivera, said in a complaint filed to police Wednesday that the agency sent the money to a fraudulent account.
Rivera said the government agency transferred the money on Jan. 17 after receiving an email that alleged a change to a banking account tied to remittance payments, according to a police statement.
It’s unclear whether officials have been able to recover any of the money and what impact the financial loss has on the government agency.
Pope avoids question of married priests in Amazon document
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis refused Wednesday to approve the ordination of married men or women as deacons to address a shortage of priests in the Amazon, sidestepping a fraught issue that has divided the Catholic Church and emboldened his conservative critics.
In an eagerly awaited document, Francis didn’t refer to recommendations by Amazonian bishops to consider married priests or women deacons. Rather, the pope urged bishops to pray for more priestly vocations and to send missionaries to a region where faithful Catholics in remote areas can go months or even years without Mass.
The pope’s dodge disappointed liberals, who had hoped he would at least put both questions to further study. It outraged progressive Catholic women’s groups. And it relieved conservatives who had used the debate over priestly celibacy to heighten their opposition to the pope, and saw his ducking of the issue as a victory.
U.S. on track for first $1 trillion budget deficit since 2012
WASHINGTON — The U.S. budget deficit through the first four months of this budget year is up 19% from the same period a year ago, putting the country on track to record its first $1 trillion deficit since 2012.
The Treasury Department said Wednesday in its monthly budget report that the deficit from October through January was $389.2 billion, up $78.9 billion from the same period last year.
The deficit reflected government spending that has grown 10.3% this budget year while revenues were up only 6.1%. For January, the deficit totaled $32.6 billion, compared to a surplus a year ago of $8.68 billion.
Kobe Bryant, daughter buried in Southern California cemetery
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried Friday in a cemetery near the family’s Southern California home, according to death certificates.
Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar features meticulous landscaping, open courtyards and fountains that “express the joy of living,” according to its website. Actor John Wayne, who died in 1979, also is buried there.
The Bryants and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The retired basketball superstar, his daughter and the other victims will be honored at a Feb. 24 public memorial at Staples Center, where Bryant starred for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna, whose team was coached by her father.
— From wire reports