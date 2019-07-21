U.S. says Venezuelan fighter jet took aggressive action
CARACAS, Venezuela — U.S. authorities on Sunday said that a Venezuelan fighter jet “aggressively shadowed” an American intelligence plane flying in international airspace over the Caribbean, underscoring rising tensions between the two nations.
The U.S. Southern Command said that Venezuela’s action demonstrates reckless behavior by President Nicolás Maduro, whose government accused the U.S. plane of entering Venezuelan airspace.
U.S. authorities said their EP-3 plane was performing a multinationally approved mission on Friday and the Venezuelan SU-30 fighter jet closely trailed the plane, which the U.S. says endangered its crew.
The response by the Venezuelan fighter jet “undermines int’l rule of law & efforts to counter illicit trafficking,” U.S. authorities tweeted, providing video of what they said was the Russian-made jet.
Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said the U.S. plane entered Venezuelan airspace without prior notification, violating international rules. He said the flight also endangered commercial flights from Venezuela’s main airport.
Massachusetts bill would outlaw declawing of cats
BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing a ban on the practice of declawing cats.
Supporters of the measure say declawing is cruel and painful. They say cats rely on their paws and claws to groom themselves and to help protect and defend their bodies. The practice involves amputating a cat’s toes to the first knuckle.
A bill that would prohibit declawing is scheduled for a public hearing at the Statehouse on Monday before the Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure.
Lawmakers in New York last month voted to approve a bill banning the declawing of cats. The bill was sent to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Declawing a cat is already illegal in much of Europe and in several Canadian provinces, as well as in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.