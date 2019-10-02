Ag secretary: No guarantee small dairy farms will survive
MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump's agriculture secretary said during a stop in Wisconsin that he doesn't know if the family dairy farm can survive as the industry moves toward a factory farm model.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters Tuesday following an appearance at the World Dairy Expo in Madison that it's getting harder for farmers to get by on milking smaller herds.
"In America, the big get bigger and the small go out," Perdue said. "I don't think in America we, for any small business, we have a guaranteed income or guaranteed profitability."
Perdue's visit comes as Wisconsin dairy farmers are wrestling with a host of problems, including declining milk prices, rising suicide rates, the transition to larger farms with hundreds or thousands of animals and Trump's international trade wars.
Khashoggi remembered outside Saudi consulate where he died
ISTANBUL — Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos joined activists and friends of Jamal Khashoggi near Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday, and demanded justice for the journalist on the first-year anniversary of his horrific death at the hands of Saudi agents.
The memorial began just after 1:14 p.m. — the time that the Washington Post columnist walked into the consulate a year ago, to collect documents required for him to marry his Turkish fiancee, who was waiting for him outside. He never walked out.
During the ceremony, activists called for a United Nations-led investigation into the murder and action to ensure that the perpetrators of the killing don’t go unpunished.
A sharp-critic of the Saudi Kingdom and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Khashoggi was brutally killed and apparently dismembered by a 15-member Saudi hit squad that flew to Turkey. His remains have never been found.
Slain Sikh deputy remembered for helping others, compassion
CYPRESS, Texas — A Texas sheriff’s deputy who was described as "a trailblazer" for being the first Sikh deputy in his agency is being remembered for his compassion, warm smile and for a life marked by service to others.
Funeral services were held Wednesday near Houston for 42-year-old Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. He was fatally shot Friday during a traffic stop.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Dhaliwal was “a man of dedication, faith, love and compassion.”
The suspect charged with Dhaliwal’s murder remains jailed.
World War II-era bomber crashes; at least 7 reported dead
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A World War II-era B-17 bomber with 13 people aboard crashed and burned at the Hartford airport after encountering mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday, killing seven of them.
The four-engine, propeller-driven plane struggled to get into the air and slammed into a maintenance building at Bradley International Airport as the pilots circled back for a landing, officials and witnesses said.
It had 10 passengers and three crew members, authorities said.
Boris Johnson: UK is offering Brexit ‘compromise’ to EU
MANCHESTER, England — The U.K. offered the European Union a proposed last-minute Brexit deal on Wednesday that it said represents a realistic compromise for both sides, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the bloc to hold “rapid negotiations towards a solution” after years of wrangling.
With Britain due to leave the bloc at the end of this month, Johnson said in a letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that not reaching a deal would be “a failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible.” He did not mention that the EU and the U.K. did reach a deal in 2018 — only for it to be rejected, three times, by Britain’s Parliament.
The EU gave the proposals a guarded welcome and said the two sides would negotiate over the coming days.
