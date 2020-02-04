President: Turkey won’t allow more ground to Syria in Idlib
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s president said Tuesday his country won’t allow Syrian forces to gain additional territory in a northern Syrian province, Turkish media reported, a day after clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces killed soldiers on both sides.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments came as Syrian forces reached the western gate of the rebel stronghold of Saraqeb in Idlib province in the north, while the U.N. announced that more than half a million people have fled their homes since Dec. 1, because of the offensive.
“At the moment, Syria is trying to gain territory by forcing the innocent and poor people toward our border,” private NTV television quoted Erdogan as telling a group of journalists late Monday. “We won’t give Syria the opportunity to gain territory.”
Eight Turkish citizens were killed in an exchange of shelling with Syrian government forces in Idlib on Monday.
Man arrested in slaying of 2 sisters at Texas dormitory
COMMERCE, Texas — A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting at a university dormitory in Texas of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend and her sister and the wounding of a 2-year-old boy, school officials said Tuesday.
Texas A&M University-Commerce said Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, was arrested on a charge of capital murder in the shooting deaths Monday of Deja Matts, 19, and Abbaney Matts, 20, at Pride Rock residence hall on the campus in Commerce, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.
Officials said Deja Matts, of the Dallas suburb of Garland, was a freshman at the university pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public health.
Officials said Smith is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts. Neither Abbaney Matts nor Smith were students at the school.
Twitter to label altered media, remove if it may cause harm
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter will begin to label and in some cases remove doctored or manipulated photos, audio and videos that are designed to mislead people.
The company said Tuesday that the new rules prohibit sharing synthetic or manipulated material that’s likely to cause harm. Material that is manipulated but isn’t necessarily harmful may get a warning label.
Under the new guidelines, the slowed-down video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which she appeared to slur her words could get the label if someone tweets it out after the rules go into effect March 5. If it was proven that it also causes harm, Twitter could also remove it.