Stage set for Brexit clash in UK Parliament this week
LONDON — The U.K. Labour Party's chief Brexit adviser says opposition plans to block a "no-deal" Brexit would require postponing the country's departure deadline again so the withdrawal doesn't happen on Oct. 31 as now scheduled.
Labour's Keir Starmer told the BBC on Sunday that the legislation to be introduced in Parliament as early as Tuesday will focus on an extension of the deadline to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the European Union without a deal.
"The length of the extension is secondary, frankly. We have simply got to stop us leaving without a deal," he said.
WWII's start marked in Poland with German remorse, warning
WARSAW, Poland — Germany's president expressed deep remorse for the suffering his nation inflicted on Poland and the rest of Europe during World War II, warning of the dangers of nationalism as world leaders gathered Sunday in the country where the war started at incalculable costs.
"This war was a German crime," President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Poland's top leaders, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders at a 80th anniversary ceremony marking World's War II's outbreak.
Also in attendance were elderly Polish war veterans wearing military uniforms and a Holocaust survivor wearing a yellow Star of David and the striped clothes that prisoners wore at Nazi German death camps.
"I bow in mourning to the suffering of the victims," Steinmeier said. "I ask for forgiveness for Germany's historical debt. I affirm our lasting responsibility."
Justice Ginsburg reports she's on way to 'well' after cancer
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Saturday she's "alive" and on her way to being "very well" following radiation treatment for cancer.
Ginsburg, 86, made the comments at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. The event came a little over a week after Ginsburg disclosed that she had completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas and is now disease-free.
It is the fourth time over the past two decades that Ginsburg, the leader of the court's liberal wing, has been treated for cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009 and lung cancer surgery in December. Both liberals and conservatives watch the health of the court's oldest justice closely because it's understood the Supreme Court would shift right for decades if Republican President Donald Trump were to get the ability to nominate someone to replace her.
Israel, Hezbollah engage in brief, intense fighting
JERUSALEM — Hezbollah militants on Sunday fired a barrage of anti-tank missiles into Israel, prompting a reprisal of heavy Israeli artillery fire in a rare burst of fighting between the bitter enemies.
Although the shooting quickly subsided without casualties on either side, the situation remained volatile. The bitter enemies, which fought a monthlong war in 2006, have indicated they do not want to go to war but appeared on a collision course in recent days after a pair of Israeli strikes against Hezbollah. The militant group vowed it would retaliate.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri held telephone calls with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron urging the international community to calm the situation. The U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said it was in contact with all sides and urged restraint.
Protesters block roads near Hong Kong airport
HONG KONG — Anti-government protesters blocked roads near Hong Kong's airport with burning barricades and damaged a train station Sunday after a night of violent clashes with police.
Train and some bus service to the airport on the outlying island of Chek Lap Kok were suspended. Some passengers walked to the airport, one of Asia's busiest, carrying their luggage.
Hong Kong has been the scene of tense anti-government protests for nearly three months. The demonstrations began in response to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include other grievances and demands for more democracy and the resignation of the semiautonomous Chinese territory's leader.
American Airlines delays Boeing Max return
American Airlines says it is delaying the expected return date for its Boeing 737 Max jets.
The airline said Sunday that while it "remains confident" that coming software updates and training will mean recertification of the aircraft this year, it is extending cancellations for Max flights through Dec. 3.
The airline says this means about 140 flights per day will be canceled through Dec. 3. Not all flights scheduled on the Max will be canceled, though. The airline says it will use other aircraft for some of the flights. But some flights not scheduled on the Max jets may also be canceled.
United Airlines had also delayed the Max return date through Dec. 19.
Max jets have been grounded since March after two accidents that killed a total of 346 people.
