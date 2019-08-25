British navy says 3rd warship en route to Persian Gulf
LONDON — Britain says a third Royal Navy vessel is heading to the Persian Gulf to protect merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The navy says the HMS Defender, a Type 45 destroyer, will join the frigates HMS Kent and HMS Montrose. The Montrose is due to leave for planned repairs later this month, while the Kent has relieved the destroyer HMS Duncan.
Britain's navy has been escorting U.K.-flagged vessels in the region since Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker there last month.
The navy originally said the Defender was heading to the Asia Pacific region when it left its home port of Portsmouth alongside the Kent earlier this month. The change was announced in a Royal Navy statement Saturday.
North Korea tests new 'super-large' rocket launcher
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of a "newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher," another demonstration of the North's expanding weapons arsenal apparently aimed at increasing its leverage ahead of a possible resumption of nuclear talks with the U.S.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, said that Saturday's weapons test was successful and cited Kim as saying the rocket launcher is "indeed a great weapon."
Kim underscored the need to "continue to step up the development of Korean-style strategic and tactical weapons for resolutely frustrating the ever-mounting military threats and pressure offensive of the hostile forces," according to KCNA.
Hong Kong police draw guns, arrest 36 in latest protest
HONG KONG — Hong Kong police drew their guns and fired a warning shot Sunday night after protesters attacked officers with sticks and rods, and brought out water cannon trucks for the first time, an escalation in the summerlong protests that have shaken the city's government and residents.
The day's main showdown took place on a major drag in the outlying Tsuen Wan district following a protest march that ended in a nearby park. While a large crowd rallied in the park, a group of hard-line protesters took over a main street, strewing bamboo poles on the pavement and lining up orange and white traffic barriers and cones to obstruct police.
After hoisting warning flags, police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. Protesters responded by throwing bricks and gasoline bombs toward the police. The result was a surreal scene of small fires and scattered paving bricks on the street between the two sides, rising clouds of tear gas and green and blue laser lights pointed by the protesters at the police.
Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh making longshot GOP challenge to Trump
WASHINGTON — Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman and tea party favorite turned radio talk show host, announced a challenge Sunday to President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020, saying the incumbent is unfit for office and must be denied a second term.
"He's nuts. He's erratic. He's cruel. He stokes bigotry. He's incompetent. He doesn't know what he's doing," Walsh told ABC's "This Week." The longshot portrayed himself as a legitimate alternative in party where he said many are opposed to Trump but are "scared to death" of saying so publicly.
Polls shows Trump is backed by most Republican voters, and the lone rival already in the race is former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, the 2016 Libertarian Party vice presidential nominee who is regarded as fiscally conservative but socially liberal.
Helicopter, small plane crash in Spain's Mallorca; 7 dead
MADRID — A mid-air collision between a sightseeing helicopter and a small plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca killed seven people Sunday, authorities said.
The victims included three adults and two children on the helicopter and two local men on the light plane, the regional government of Spain's Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, said in a tweet.
Local media reported the helicopter was on a sightseeing tour. One of the helicopter victims was Italian, private Spanish news agency Europa Press said.
