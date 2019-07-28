Vatican: Bones in our cemetery too old to be missing girl's
VATICAN CITY — The Holy See says hundreds of bones found in an underground repository near a Vatican cemetery are too old to be from a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in 1983.
The Vatican said Sunday that examinations of the bones and thousands of bone fragments determined that all dated from before the 20th century.
The remains were found under a stone slab after the family of Emanuela Orlandi requested to have the 19th-century Teutonic cemetery tomb of a princess opened based on a tip.
The Vatican says its outside expert has rejected a family request for laboratory testing of some 70 bones from the underground cache because they're "very ancient."
Emanuela, the daughter of a Vatican employee who lived in Vatican City, disappeared after a music lesson in Rome.
Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The woman who is supposed to replace Puerto Rico's embattled governor announced Sunday that she doesn't want the job as the U.S. territory reels from political crisis.
Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez said in a Twitter post that she hopes Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will appoint a secretary of state before resigning Aug. 2 as planned.
Former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marín would have been next in line as governor, according to the U.S. territory's constitution. But he is one of more than a dozen officials who have resigned in recent weeks since someone leaked an obscenity-laced chat in which Rosselló and close advisers insulted people including women and victims of Hurricane Maria.
Marín's resignation had left Vázquez as next in line to be governor. But she said she has already told Rosselló about her wishes not to get the job, creating a chaotic scenario about who will be Puerto Rico's next leader.
Police: 1998 Arkansas school shooter killed in crash
JONESBORO, Ark. — A man who was 11 years old in 1998 when he and a friend fatally shot four students and a teacher at their Arkansas middle school has died in a crash on a northeastern Arkansas highway, the State Police said.
Drew Grant, 33, who had legally changed his name from Andrew Golden and had been living in Jackson, Missouri, died at around 9 p.m. Saturday, television station KAIT reported. The vehicle he was driving crashed head-on into another vehicle on Highway 167 near Cave City, which is about 100 miles north of Little Rock.
Golden and Mitchell Johnson, who were 11 and 13 respectively, set off a fire alarm on March 24, 1998 and shot at people as they evacuated from Westside Middle School in Jonesboro, which is about 120 miles northeast of Little Rock.
Killed were 12-year-olds Paige Herring and Stephanie Johnson, 11-year-olds Brittney Varner and Natalie Brooks and teacher Shannon Wright. In 2017, a judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by the victims' families awarded them $150 million in damages.
