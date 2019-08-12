Clashes undermine fragile truce over Jerusalem holy site
JERUSALEM — It wasn't inevitable that the overlap of Jewish and Muslim holidays would lead to clashes at a Jerusalem site deeply revered by both faiths.
But when rumors circulated that Israeli police would allow Jews to visit the hilltop compound during Muslim prayers, it appeared to many Palestinians that Israel was further chipping away at their claims to the site.
As demonstrators massed at the gates and began throwing stones at the police, it became a self-fulfilling prophecy. After an outcry by right-wing Israeli leaders, the police reversed an earlier decision to bar the Jewish visitors and let them in, as stun grenades echoed and tear gas filled the air.
U.S. government weakens application of Endangered Species Act
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration moved on Monday to weaken how it applies the 45-year-old Endangered Species Act, ordering changes that critics said will speed the loss of animals and plants at a time of record global extinctions .
The action, which expands the administration's rewrite of U.S. environmental laws, is the latest that targets protections, including for water, air and public lands. Two states — California and Massachusetts, frequent foes of President Donald Trump's environmental rollbacks — promised lawsuits to try to block the changes in the law. So did some conservation groups.
Under the enforcement changes, officials for the first time will be able to publicly attach a cost to saving an animal or plant. Blanket protections for creatures newly listed as threatened will be removed. Among several other changes, the action could allow the government to disregard the possible impact of climate change, which conservation groups call a major and growing threat to wildlife.
Early study results suggest 2 Ebola treatments saving lives
WASHINGTON — Two of four experimental Ebola drugs being tested in Congo seem to be saving lives, international health authorities announced Monday.
The preliminary findings prompted an early halt to a major study on the drugs and a decision to prioritize their use in the African country, where a yearlong outbreak has killed more than 1,800 people.
The early results mark "some very good news," said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, which helped fund the study. With these drugs, "we may be able to improve the survival of people with Ebola."
Troops let Muslims go to mosques in locked-down Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — Troops in Indian-administered Kashmir allowed some Muslims to walk to local mosques alone or in pairs Monday for the Eid al-Adha festival during an unprecedented security lockdown in the disputed region that has gone on for eight straight days.
Thousands of additional troops were sent to the disputed Himalayan region before India's Hindu nationalist-led government said Aug. 5 it was revoking Kashmir's special constitutional status and downgrading its statehood. All communications and the internet remained cut off in the Muslim-majority territory to limit protests of the Indian government's decision. Streets were deserted, with most people staying indoors and authorities not allowing large groups to gather.
"Our hearts are on fire," said Habibullah Bhat, 75, who said he came out to pray on the Islamic holy day despite his failing health. "India has thrown us into the dark ages, but God is on our side and our resistance will win."
Lawyer: Polygamist leader Warren Jeffs has mental breakdown
SALT LAKE CITY — Imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs has suffered a mental breakdown and isn't fit to give a deposition in a sex abuse case against him, according to a recent court filing.
Forcing Jeffs to testify would be "futile," said lawyers representing a community trust that once belonged to a polygamous sect run by Jeffs on the Utah-Arizona border.
The trust and Jeffs were sued in 2017 by a woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffs when she was a child.
"The trust has received reports that Warren Jeffs has suffered a mental breakdown, and there seems to be a high likelihood that Warren Jeffs is not mentally competent to provide admissible testimony," lawyer Zachary Shields wrote in the July 8 filing.
