A 10-year-old died in McCurtain County on Saturday after an off-road vehicle crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The child, of Wylie, Texas, was driving a 2016 Polaris Ranger with a 55-year-old passenger of Broken Bow on private property about 8:10 p.m.
The vehicle ran off the right side of the gravel road and struck an embankment, causing it to tip over onto the driver's side, an OHP report states.
The child died at a hospital. The adult passenger was not injured, according to the report. Neither was wearing a seat belt or helmet at the time of the crash.
Troopers attributed the cause of the crash to the inexperience of the child driver.