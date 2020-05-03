PEGGS — Information spreads instantly in the social media age. If something big happens, you can’t help but know it.
That was not the case in 1920, when R.M. Stephens was on his way home to Peggs after a trip to Roosevelt, Oklahoma.
Stephens walked into a restaurant in Muskogee. He picked up a newspaper and was gut-punched by startling news: Most of his family was gone.
On May 2, 1920, a tornado almost erased Peggs from the map. The 100-year anniversary of that tornado, third-deadliest in Oklahoma history, arrived Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, 71 people died and an additional 100 were injured when a tornado left a 3-mile long and half-mile wide scar across Cherokee County. Almost every structure in Peggs was savaged. So were families. The Franks, Littlefield and Wilkerson families buried at least seven of their kin.
But no family was hit harder than the Stephenses. Eleven members of R.M.’s family died as a result of the tornado. They were buried in one grave at New Home Cemetery.
R.M. Stephens survived because he had journeyed to southwest Oklahoma to retrieve his 80-year-old father.
“He had an excellent home in Roosevelt with my sister but I wanted him to live with me,” he told the Tulsa World following the tornado. “I had lots of children to take care of him. But I haven’t any home now. I guess I’ll have to send him back.”
Two of Stephens’ children were spared — a girl, Anna Lou, and a boy, R.J. They were raised in Hobart (not to be confused with nearby Hulbert) by relatives, according to Lynn Womack, whose family tree has Stephens roots.
A “whatever happened to” story about R.J. wouldn’t be complete without this info: Robert James Stephens served the country in World War II and participated in the Doolittle Raid, a 1942 air raid of Tokyo. According to bio information on doolittleraider.com, his military decorations included the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal and a Purple Heart. He died in 1959 — 39 years after the Peggs tornado claimed the bulk of his family.
Whatever happened to Peggs?
It didn’t vanish. Businesses include a couple of convenience stores, a restaurant and a Dollar General. The town has a K-8 school that was attended by Mason Fine before he became a record-setting quarterback at Locust Grove High School and North Texas. But it’s only natural to wonder how Peggs might be different today if one-third of the town’s population hadn’t lost their lives 100 years ago.
‘Wiped out’
Details from published accounts of the Peggs tornado read like something out of Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
Feathers were blown off of chickens, leaving them stripped bare.
A Pryor newspaper said several wheat and oat fields were “cleaned” by the cyclone and not a blade of grass could be found.
Tornado victims were plastered with mud and had to be cleaned up before they could be identified.
Water was blown out of a pond.
The Peggs tornado arrived on a Sunday night. Published accounts describe the day’s weather as “exceedingly warm” and “miserable hot.” Dark clouds invaded from the northwest. Then came a roar. And all hell broke loose.
Mrs. J.L. Taylor and two children saw the storm coming and ran for cover in high bluffs near their home. They stopped briefly to rest under a tree before taking shelter among rocks. They watched as the tree was twisted from the ground and blown away. So was their home.
That story and this one appeared in a Pryor newspaper four days after the tornado: Fred Curtsinger and his family jumped into their “Tin Lizzy” Ford to speed to a neighbor’s cellar and got there just in time. He told a journalist he could never crank-start that Ford without “cranking his head off,” but, this time, it started on the first turn.
Many who took shelter in homes didn’t survive because homes were obliterated.
News of the tragedy was slow to be relayed because wires were down, effectively cutting off communication with the outside world. A Tulsa World report said one man staggered to Tahlequah — 17 miles away — to say help was needed.
The morning after the Peggs tornado, a banner headline across the top of the May 3 Tulsa World was about a tornado that killed five people near Chelsea. That was a tragedy too, but accounts of a far-deadlier tornado would be shared May 4 and beyond.
The World reported that Peggs was “wiped out” and a pile of wreckage was practically all that was left of the town.
Bodies were piled in heaps. The dead were identified and prepared for burial. The wounded were treated at “temporary” hospitals on site or transported to nearby towns.
Said the Tulsa World: In an improvised lean-to made from boards picked from the wreckage, women and children bruised almost beyond the semblance of human form and under the influence of drugs administered to relieve their pain, tossed and moaned. Others with their heads bandaged and arms in slings, walked among the ruins and visited the little cemetery where their friends and dear ones were being lowered into their graves.
The tragedy brought out the bad and good in people. One of the few buildings left standing in Peggs was a wooden jail, never mind that a concrete building next to it was destroyed, and the jail came in handy because of looters. But vultures were far outnumbered by the helpers.
People flooded in from area towns to be of assistance. Dr. W.T. Fite, an Army doctor during World War I, headed a party of helpers from Muskogee. He said attention given to the injured was similar to that of wounded men at the front.
In a 1974 interview with the Tulsa World, Jim Yarborough recalled there being 21 bodies in his mother’s living room.
“They used our house for an operating room,” he said. “One woman who lived just down the road here died on mother’s dining room table. A fence rail had pierced her body and they were operating on her without a ‘hypo.’ She died of shock.”
A Pryor newspaper reported that Peggs’ sole minister, William Hudson, was injured in the storm. The Rev. D.W. Benton of nearby Locust Grove offered a prayer at graves “as coffins were lowered and mourners withdrew to make way for others that came behind them.”
But there were triumphs, too.
The World reported a “cooing baby” was found in the ruins of the Wagoner family home and a Muskogee woman working as a nurse planned to adopt the baby.
An 8-year-old wriggled into the wreckage of a home and rescued Mildred Christine Hudson, a baby only a few months old.
Mrs. Ace Forbes gave birth to a baby during the storm. A midwife and a neighbor at the Forbes home were killed. Mrs. Forbes and the newborn child were unhurt.
Life goes on. And so it would for Peggs.
‘Life at my own pace’
According to details cobbled together from past stories, pre-tornado Peggs was busy enough to merit the existence of multiple stores, a hotel, a drug store, a meat market, a pool hall, a “picture gallery” and two cotton gins.
The Rev. Renus Warren of Peggs was a child when the tornado struck. Warren died in 1989. In a 1982 Tulsa World interview with the minister and his wife, Lucille, it was said that survivors were so demoralized and fearful that another storm would hit that most families moved away, leaving behind memories and rubble. After a while, people started to drift back.
The population of Peggs was 814 at the time of the 2000 census and 813 in 2010. Considering the toll that was exacted, maybe it’s a testament to Peggs that the community bounced back at all. The only deadlier tornadoes in Oklahoma history occurred in the western half of the state (Woodward, 116 fatalities in 1947; Snyder, approximately 97 fatalities pre-statehood in 1905).
Yarborough, in the 1974 Tulsa World story, said he was not in Peggs the night of the tornado because he had gone to Heavener for work. He received a telegram that Peggs had blown away but his family was OK. In ’74, he said this about Peggs: “This is just rough country and poor country, but it is full of good people. You get away to some other places and you don’t know your neighbors. Here you know everybody. I like it.”
So does Diann Cole in 2020. She “hearts” Peggs because she grew up there and it’s home. She is on the veterans committee for New Home Cemetery, the final resting place for the majority of the tornado victims.
Another tornado struck Peggs in May 2019, a few weeks after the 99th anniversary of “the” tornado. Classified as an EF-2, the 2019 tornado caused damage to several homes and businesses, including Cowboys, a little-bit-of-everything convenience store equipped with a deli, laundry facilities and a car wash. This time, there were no fatalities.
In the aftermath, people helped their neighbors clean up and get back to a quiet normal.
Lifelong resident Willard Spradlin said Peggs has changed so much in his time there, but in a lot of ways it is pretty much the same. Said Spradlin: “I like that for the most part Peggs allows me to live my life at my own pace.”
The killer tornado is 100 years gone. The calm after the storm seems to endure.
