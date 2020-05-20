OKLAHOMA CITY — The federal government has approved a $120 million loan to finish the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa.
The 1.35% interest rate and the loan will be repaid with tolls over the next 30 years, said state Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz.
The last component of the package to construct the roadway was the loan, Gatz said.
“We knew it was going to happen,” he said. “To get all the way to closing, it took a little longer than we expected.”
Gatz said the qualifying process is difficult.
“It worked out, and we got closed,” Gatz said.
President Donald Trump announced the approval on one of his social media accounts.
“The Tulsa, Oklahoma area has been approved for a transportation loan from the @USDOT of up to $120M to help expand highway on the Gilcrease Expressway West Project. This will mean less congestion and faster routes to popular spots!” the president tweeted.
“We are really excited,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “You probably saw President Trump tweeted today congratulating Tulsa on the loan for $120 million. It is something we worked on for a long time, and we cut the ribbon on that Gilcrease Expressway. It is on the western side of Tulsa. It will be great for that community.”
The total cost is $330 million, said Jack Damrill, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. The estimated completion date is mid-summer 2022, he said.
“We are thrilled that the president is aware of a very vital project (that has) been on the books for the city of Tulsa since the 1960s,” Damrill said. “As everyone knows, the Gilcrease will provide a vital transportation link over the river for those (who) live out in western Tulsa and those industries that are out there.”
Damrill and Gatz said several entities, including the city, county, state and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, worked on the project.
“The Gilcrease Expressway is a multigenerational project that has rapidly neared completion in recent years thanks to local, state and federal leadership and the advocacy of our region’s OneVoice coalition,” said Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber president and CEO. “This expansion of transportation options will enable continued investments in our community and create new economic development opportunities.”
The project consists of construction of five miles of new four-lane highway beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of West 51st Street and ending just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street and 57th West Avenue.
It is part of the Driving Forward program, an expansion and improvement initiative for six turnpikes.