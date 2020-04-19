A 19-year-old father and fiance was killed in a construction accident in Le Flore County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jace Hamner was operating a pavement roller Thursday about 3 miles southwest of his hometown, Heavener, when he got out to put diesel on its front tires to remove asphalt from them, troopers reported. The equipment was still running when Hamner tripped or stumbled in front of it, and it ran over him, the report states.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Heavener Ledger published Hamner's obituary, and it states that Hamner was loved by many and left behind a fiancee and infant daughter.
A GoFundMe page was organized to help Hamner's family with funeral expenses. As of Sunday, it had raised about $4,200 of its $6,000 goal. To donate, visit bit.ly/HamnerFundraiser.