A month ago, officials said they expected to have the Greenwood Rising History Center building completed in time for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration next May.
Today, they’re not even sure where it will be built.
State Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman of the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said Friday that the organization has abandoned its plans to build Greenwood Rising next to the Greenwood Cultural Center after failing to agree on a resolution outlining the details of the arrangement.
“After the last round of negotiations and not being able to have it be satisfactory with all of the parties, we decided it’s best to move to an alternate place,” Matthews said.
The Race Massacre Centennial Commission has two or three other Greenwood District sites in mind and expects to have a decision on the new location within the next few weeks, Matthews said.
Project Director Phil Armstrong has said previously that he expected the Greenwood Rising building to be completed in time for the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration but that programming in the history center would not begin until June 2021.
He expressed confidence Friday that the schedule can still be met.
“2021 is going to be a significant, historic year for the city of Tulsa, for this community,” Armstrong said. “There is no doubt, as I stand here, … that we will have significant commemorative activities in 2021.
“And (we) still plan to collaborate with the Greenwood Cultural Center, John Hope Franklin (Center for Reconciliation) and other key, iconic entities in this key historic area to plan for that.”
Dr. Sherri Tapp, chairwoman of the Greenwood Cultural Center Board of Directors, said the center was disappointed that it couldn’t reach an agreement with the Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
“We completely support the efforts of the commission and what they are trying to do, … and we look forward to opportunities to work with them in the future,” she said.
Construction of the history center was scheduled to begin early this year but was put on hold while the city and the Greenwood Cultural Center Board of Directors worked on a sublease that would allow the Race Massacre Centennial Commission to build the history center on the Greenwood Cultural Center’s property.
A deal seemed to be in place early last month after Mayor G.T. Bynum spent an afternoon meeting with representatives of the Greenwood Cultural Center and the Race Massacre Centennial Commission discussing the sublease and related issues.
But Matthews said that after the parties could not agree on the resolution, the Race Massacre Centennial Commission decided it could wait no longer to begin construction.
“We have been working for over two years to have a collaborative agreement with how this is going to be dealt with on the Greenwood Cultural Center campus,” he said.
The Race Massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time that they couldn’t confirm that all deaths were accounted for.
Some estimate that hundreds of people were killed. Hundreds more were injured, and thousands were left homeless. The prosperous black business district on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed, as was much of the black residential area.
The Race Massacre Centennial Commission began a capital campaign in 2018 to help fund Greenwood Cultural Center renovation, a Pathway to Hope and a history center that would come to be called the Greenwood Rising History Center.
The commission’s initial goal was to raise $16 million. The figure has increased to $30 million, $21 million of which has already been raised, Armstrong said.
That figure includes $5.34 million approved by voters last year for the cultural center and $1.5 million in state funding. The rest of the funding has come from individual, corporate and foundation donations.
The Greenwood Cultural Center property at 322 N. Greenwood Ave. is owned by the city and leased to the center. The city would have to approve any sublease between the cultural center and the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
Bynum said Friday that he was disappointed that the Greenwood Rising History Center would not be built on the Greenwood Cultural Center property. “But I understand the Race Massacre Commission’s need to move forward,” he said.
