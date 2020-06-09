Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WESTERLY WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH...GUSTING UP TO 50 MPH WITH ISOLATED GUSTS TO 60 MPH IN OSAGE, WASHINGTON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. &&