Occupying a place of honor, as it were, just behind his favorite easy chair, the dozen-or-so vintage tools “are all Disstons,” said Vanderford proudly, adding it was the brand he swore by as a builder.
Henry Disston, the 19th-century sawmaker whose company fashioned them, was an immigrant, Vanderford said.
“He came over here from England and made his saws as a way to serve his new country,” he said.
Vanderford’s service to his country is also tied to those saws.
It was his skill with them that, during World War II, would land him in the Seabees, as the Navy’s construction battalions were known.
Vanderford, who turned 100 last week on Nov. 5, revisited that time in his life in a recent interview with the World.
Vanderford, whose given first name is Maurice, has gone by “Vandy” for most of his life.
Born in 1919, he grew up in Ellisville, Mississippi, where, when he wasn’t starring in track, he was helping his father, a building contractor.
After the Pearl Harbor attack in December 1941, Vanderford could’ve stuck around, he said. With his status as a state champion runner — so good he’d competed for the local community college while still in high school — the local draft board would’ve given him special treatment, or so he was informed.
But he didn’t want that. Vanderford left to volunteer for the Navy.
Shortly after at boot camp, he made a friend who was destined to have a profound impact on his life.
Bob Vance, from Tulsa, was just a few days younger than Vanderford.
Bonding from almost the moment they met, they became best friends and would go on to serve much of their time together in the 5th Navy Construction Battalion.
‘Road to Tokyo’
The main jobs of Seabees units like the 5th were to clear jungles and build runways and roads on the Pacific islands.
Vanderford can still recite the unit’s motto: “We are going to build a road to Tokyo.”
To that end, the unit shipped out for the Pacific in early 1942.
First stop, Pearl Harbor. Although it was five months since the attack, it looked as if it could’ve happened yesterday, Vanderford said, adding that the harbor and base were still a wreck.
“It was just tore to heck. Wasn’t nothing left,” he said.
After work on a nearby island, he and his unit served a stint at Pearl, where they helped build John Rodgers Airfield.
Vanderford and the 5th would eventually be called on to help support the Philippines campaign in 1945.
“You know when (Gen. Douglas) MacArthur had left, he told the people there he would return. But he didn’t tell them he was going to take me with him,” Vanderford chuckled.
He and his unit joined a convoy traveling to the island chain. “There were ships as far as you could see,” said Vanderford, who was at sea 47 days.
Over the next few months, he would be involved in various projects, including building docks, warehouses and refueling stations.
In August 1945, when the atomic bombs were dropped that ended the war, Vanderford was still in the Philippines, being prepped to help invade Japan. The war’s end made that unnecessary.
“I was happy,” he said. “It was getting pretty serious over there. We could’ve gone on longer and probably won it without the bomb, but I’m glad they did it.”
Wartime allowed for quick rises. Vanderford is especially proud of having made chief petty officer in two years.
Only one guy he knew achieved the rank faster than him, he said — his buddy Vance.
‘Honor to serve’
The day Vanderford arrived back in his hometown would be memorable, and for much more than just his return.
Strolling around downtown Ellisville after getting off his bus, the uniformed veteran stopped in at the grocery store.
That’s when he saw her.
“She was red-headed and just beautiful,” Vanderford said of local girl Margarett Gandy.
In the five years since he’d last laid eyes on her, she had grown up.
“The Navy caused me to hang up my track shoes, but when I saw Margarett,” he added, laughing, “I went and got them again and started practicing. I had to catch her.”
And catch her he would.
“I tell people I believe in angels. Because I married one,” Vanderford said.
He and Margarett would enjoy 64 years together before her death a few years ago.
It was shortly after they married that the Vanderfords relocated to Tulsa.
The original plan was to go to California, where Vanderford hoped to find construction work. But on their way cross-country, they stopped off to see his old Navy pal Vance in Tulsa.
“Bob said ‘Vandy, you don’t need to go to California. There’s all the work in the world right here,’ ” Vanderford recalled.
The Vanderfords gave it a chance. Within a week or two, he said, the couple knew they’d found a home.
“Best move I ever made,” Vanderford said. “I love Tulsa. A lot of good people here.”
That includes in the neighborhood where they settled and where Vanderford still lives.
How does he explain his impressive longevity?
He can only guess, he said: “I never did drink. I never did smoke. Always took care of myself.”
But it’s also clear that the former Seabee is built from pretty good stuff. He survived a war, after all.
“It was an honor to serve,” he said, summing up the experience. “I don’t consider myself a war hero. I just did what they told me to.”