An Adair County man died in a highway crash Saturday after a tire blowout, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Billy Dale Glenn, 46, of Bunch was driving south on U.S. 59 about 5:50 p.m. south of Stillwell when his pickup truck blew a tire, the report states. 

Glenn lost control of the truck, and it ran off the road to the right, striking a ditch and rolling an unknown number of times. Glenn was not wearing his seatbelt, and he was ejected, according to the report. 

Glenn was taken to a Stilwell hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

His condition at the time remains under investigation.  

