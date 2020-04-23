State health officials reported a flu death during the most recent week of reporting for the 2019-20 flu season.
There have been 85 flu-related deaths between Sept. 1 and April 18, according data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 16 deaths in Tulsa County.
Only 10 new flu-related hospitalizations were reported in the most recent week of reporting. There have been more than 3,400 hospitalizations during this season.
About 83% of the deaths occurred in people older than 50. Three of this season's deaths occurred in the minor age groups.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days. The Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the No. 1 defense against contracting the virus or lessening its symptoms. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• Fever/chills.
• Sore throat, cough.
• Muscle aches, fatigue.
• Headache, runny or stuffy nose.
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible.
