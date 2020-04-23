State health officials reported one flu death during the most recent week of reporting for the 2019-20 flu season.
Between Sept. 1 and April 18, 85 people in Oklahoma have died from the flu, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Sixteen of the deaths have been in Tulsa County.
Ten new flu-related hospitalizations were reported in the most recent week of reporting. There have been more than 3,400 flu-related hospitalizations this flu season.
About 83% of the deaths occurred in people older than 50. Three of this season’s deaths occurred in the minor age groups.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days. The Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the No. 1 defense against contracting the virus or lessening its symptoms. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• Fever/chills.
• Sore throat, cough.
• Muscle aches, fatigue.
• Headache, runny or stuffy nose.
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition such as heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible.
