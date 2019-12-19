The second flu-related death in Tulsa County and the first in Oklahoma County has brought the state's influenza-related death total to six this season, Oklahoma State Department of Health data shared Thursday shows.
The newly confirmed victims, both 65 or older, were two of six identified since Sept. 1, according to the data, which is current up to Dec. 14. Only one victim has been younger, in the 50-64 age bracket, and all have been identified in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, northwest, northeast and east central Oklahoma, respectively.
There have been 213 flu-related hospitalizations in the state since Sept. 1, including of those who died, the data shows, and Blaine County continues to lead the state in hospitalizations per capita. However, Tulsa County has had the most hospitalizations at 60 and Oklahoma County the second-most at 34.
Influenza spreads around the country every year, usually between October and May, via coughing, sneezing and close contact, and 87 Oklahomans died during the flu season last year. More than 3,000 were hospitalized.
The flu strikes suddenly, and can last several days, according to the health department. Symptoms vary by age, but can include:
- fever/chills
- sore throat, cough
- muscle aches, fatigue
- headache, runny or stuffy nose
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible. Prescribed antiviral drugs are more effective when initiated within 48 hours of noticing symptoms, and could also be a prevention measure for especially vulnerable populations recently exposed to someone diagnosed with the flu.
The OSDH recommends patients be free of fever for at least 24 hours fever-free before leaving home again.
The public can cover coughs and sneezes with tissues and wash hands often to prevent the spread of the flu.