OKLAHOMA CITY — Larry Hicks has seen a lot in his 66 years.
Ask him about some of his stories, and he responds with a laugh.
“A lot of the things that mostly stick out in my mind you can’t print,” Hicks said.
Hicks said toll booth attendants see people do things they probably do not want seen.
“I have seen criminals apprehended at the gates,” he said. “I have seen vehicles burn at the gates. I have seen snow be four feet deep at the gates.”
Hicks, of Chandler, spent 47 years in a tollbooth. He is retiring at the end of this month.
When Hicks started working at the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority in 1972, the cost of a car traveling from one end of the Turner Turnpike to the other was $1.60, he said.
Now, Hicks said, it is $5 to drive the route.
He also gets regulars who stop to visit him when traveling the turnpike.
“I have friends who don’t even know my name,” he said. “They call me the “Turnpike Guy” when I see them here in town.”
When he started, the toll booth was a little rock building barely big enough for two people.
“I didn’t have air conditioners, he said. “In the wintertime, you would have to wear thermals and insulated outerwear, hats, earmuffs, and gloves to work at night because you would freeze,” he said. “Now, the booths are very nice.”
Another change he remembers is the lawn.
Lawnmowers were kept at all of the side gates. The attendant was required to mow around the booth, he said.
But now a maintenance crew does it, he said.
“I didn’t have to do it, thank goodness, very long,” Hicks said.
Hicks, who has served under nine governors and 10 Oklahoma Turnpike Authority executive directors, was recognized for his years of service.
“It was humbling,” Hicks said. “It is hard to describe. I put in a lot of years for it, still, yet I didn’t need to be brought up in front of all the turnpike board. They could have come out to my gate and given me the award just the same. It was nice to be honored that way.”
He said he is looking forward to spending holidays and weekends with his family.
He also raises cows, cuts and bales hay and owns a car wash business.
“So, I am going to have my hands pretty well full,” he said.