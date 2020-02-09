A man was killed early Saturday and another was injured in a rollover crash near Monkey Island on Grand Lake, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Stuart D. Lawrence, 62, of Afton was traveling east along Oklahoma 125 about 2:25 a.m. when his Ford F-150 reportedly ran off the side of the highway, striking a culvert and flying through the air for about 75 feet before rolling at least two times and coming to rest on its passenger side.
The crash occurred about four-tenths of a mile east of NS560 Road, nearly right after the highway takes a quick curve to the right. Troopers reported Lawrence ran off the road to the right.
Monkey Island firefighters extricated Lawrence and his passenger, but Lawrence died on scene, the report states.
His passenger, a 36-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas, was admitted to a Grove hospital in stable condition and was later scheduled to be transferred to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
Troopers say the passenger was wearing a seat belt, but Lawrence was not.
The cause of the crash and Lawrence's condition at the time remain under investigation. Troopers reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.