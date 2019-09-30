A recent federal court ruling striking down a Colorado community’s ban on women going topless in public does not automatically invalidate Oklahoma state and local laws, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Monday.
"The Tenth Circuit’s preliminary decision in the Fort Collins case — a case that has now ended without a full adjudication — does not change local and state laws in Oklahoma on the subject,” Hunter said in a prepared statement. “The majority of courts around the country that have examined this issue have upheld traditional public decency and public nudity laws.
“These courts have recognized that states and political subdivisions have a legitimate interest in prohibiting public nudity as traditionally defined."
The city of Tulsa, meanwhile, says it plans to move forward as if the 10th Circuit's ruling does apply to Oklahoma.
"The City of Tulsa continues to review the impact of the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit case," said Michelle Brooks, spokeswoman for the Mayor Office. "As it stands today, the City of Fort Collins did not appeal the 10th Circuit ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"As such, the ruling stands and will be used to measure the legality of laws and ordinances in the states and cities which comprise the Tenth Circuit, including Oklahoma and Tulsa.
Two women, Brittiany Hoagland and Samantha Six, sued the city of Fort Collins, Colorado, arguing a ban there violated their equal protection rights. The city last week decided it would not appeal the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, which upheld a previous federal court ruling.
The 10th Circuit has jurisdiction over federal cases in Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Approximately 40 to 50 topless men and women participated in a Topless Trail Skate in Tulsa on Sunday evening.
The event was sponsored by Skate the 918 and was reportedly in support of the national “Free the Nipple” movement.
The press release issued by the Attorney General’s Office states that the 10th Circuit made a preliminary conclusion about the Fort Collins ordinance but did not ultimately decide the constitutionality of the law.
“Because the Fort Collins ordinance was repealed, the 10th Circuit’s ruling likely cannot be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court,” the statement says. “In conclusion, the 10th Circuit’s ruling is not binding on Oklahoma state courts.”