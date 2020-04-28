AIR GUARD (copy)

The Oklahoma Air National Guard 138th Fighter Wing will fly four F-16 jets over numerous hospitals Thursday afternoon. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

An Air National Guard fighter wing will fly over select hospitals Thursday in northeast Oklahoma to pay homage to the state's health workers.

The Oklahoma Air National Guard 138th Fighter Wing will fly four F-16 jets over numerous hospitals Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

“This is our way of showing our gratitude and thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, medical staff and first responders who are selflessly and tirelessly working to keep Oklahoma safe and healthy during this pandemic,” Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said. “Thank you for your service to the people of our great state, and for showing how strong Oklahoma can be when we are all working together.”

The National Guard encourages Oklahomans who may want to view the spectacle to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

The locations and approximate times for the flyover include:

  • Bartlesville – 2:11 p.m. (Jane Phillips Medical Center)
  • Stillwater – 2:24 p.m. (Stillwater Medical Center)
  • Cushing – 2:27 p.m. (Hillcrest Hospital)
  • Drumright – 2:29 p.m. (Drumright Regional Hospital)
  • Stroud – 2:32 p.m. (Stroud Regional Medical Center)
  • Bristow – 2:34 p.m. (Bristow Medical Center)
  • Okmulgee – 2:40 p.m. (Okmulgee Memorial Hospital)
  • Henryetta – 2:42 p.m. (Henryetta Medical Center/Hillcrest Hospital)
  • Muskogee – 2:49 p.m. (St. Francis Hospital, Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, Montgomery VA Medical center)
  • Sapulpa – 2:56 p.m. (Ascension St. John, Creek Nation Community Hospital)
  • Tulsa
  • OSU Medical Center – 2:58 p.m.
  • St. John’s Medical Center/Hillcrest Medical Center – 2:59 p.m.
  • St Francis Hospital, Main – 3:00 p.m.
  • St. Francis Hospital/Hillcrest Hospital, South – 3:01 p.m.
  • Broken Arrow – 3:02 p.m. (St. John’s Medical Center)
  • Owasso – 3:04 p.m. (Bailey Medical Center)

