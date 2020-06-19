The Rev. Al Sharpton has been receiving death threats since his arrival in Tulsa, according to organizers of the Tulsa Juneteenth event.
Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Juneteenth event, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tiffany Crutcher, one of the organizers of this year’s event, said Sharpton is “very concerned. He really doesn’t want to come out of his trailer. His phone has been inundated with threatening calls. But we are not going to let hate, and threats, bigotry and racism deter us,” she said.
The Rev. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon A.M.E. Church, said it was “deplorable that a person, a preacher, would come to our city and have his life threatened.”
He said it shows the virulent racism and violence that some people think ended in the 1960s “is still here today.”
“Black people are not free,” he said. “We are here to peacefully celebrate our own liberation, and we get death threats because of that. It’s sad to make such a statement in 2020.”
Rev. Sharpton speaks with reporters
The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke briefly with reporters at a press conference Friday, saying that it was only proper that he be in Tulsa on Juneteenth.
Juneteenth marks the day when African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, were told of the Emancipation Proclamation, the edict that officially ended slavery in the United States – which had been enacted two years previously.
Sharpton said that was emblematic of the way African-Americans had been treated throughout history, from the struggle to earn the right to vote, to the inequities they deal with at all levels of society.
But it also, he said, speaks to the resilience African-Americans have shown in the face of seemingly overwhelming challenge.
“So it is only proper for me to be here,” he said, “to show everyone how far we have come and how far we have yet to go.”
“The Crutcher family represents all these challenges,” Sharpton said. “Betty Shelby has a new job, while this family grieves.”
Sharpton addressed President Trump, who will be holding a campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday, and his comments that no one had ever heard of Juneteenth before Trump’s campaign originally chosen June 19 for the rally.
“Either he’s lying,” Sharpton said, “or it just exposes his ignorance about Black History.
“I came here to address an issue,” Sharpton said, referring to the recent protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of the high-profile killings of African-Americans in recent weeks, such as the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
“I would say to Trump, you should deal with the issue – the issue of how to deal with racial inequality,” he said. “He needs to tell his policy of how he is going to close the racial gap in America.”
On the positive side, Sharpton said, “I have seen more unity among black and white people in the last three weeks than I have ever seen,” referring to the largely peaceful protests that have swept the nation in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.
Crowds gather before speakers at Juneteenth
Scenes from Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration Friday
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!