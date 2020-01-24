A Tulsa police officer is under investigation after an alleged car burglar almost got away with his service weapon earlier this week.
The officer was working in the field Tuesday when he saw his unmarked car being burglarized, said Lt. Shane Tuell, a spokesman with the department.
Officers chased the thief, later identified as Michael Ericksten, and upon catching him found that he had the officer’s service weapon, a pistol, in his possession.
Ericksten, 32, was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of car burglary after a felony conviction, possessing stolen property under $1,000, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, resisting arrest and threatening a violent act.
He was held Friday in lieu of more than $35,000 bond.
Tuell said he did not know whether the unmarked car was a city vehicle or the officer’s personal vehicle.
He said the officer, whose name was not released, remains on duty while the internal investigation is being conducted.
Featured video